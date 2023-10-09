Trainer Brian McIntyre released from jail, avoids prison on England gun charge

Brian McIntyre. Photo / Mikey Williams

Trainer Brian “BoMac” McIntyre was released from a British jail on Monday after pleading guilty to a gun charge and being handed a 20-month suspended sentence.

The 53-year-old from Omaha, Nebraska had been in custody since Sept. 4 after being arrested at Manchester Airport in England with a firearm and ammunition in his checked luggage. McIntyre had been in England working with Chris Eubank Jr., whom he led to a tenth round knockout win over Liam Smith two days prior.

The sentence was relatively light, considering that he could have received a five-year prison sentence in a country known for having some of the strictest gun control laws in the world. Among those who were in attendance to testify as character witnesses was Terence Crawford, the undisputed welterweight champion who has been trained by Crawford since he first turned pro. Crawford’s former promoter Bob Arum also submitted a letter on his behalf.

McIntyre is scheduled to be in the corner of lightweight contender Keyshawn Davis this Saturday when he faces Nahir Albright in the ten-round co-main event of an ESPN card in Rosenberg, Tex., a Top Rank source tells The Ring.