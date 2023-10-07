Michael Conlan leaves Top Rank, fights Jordan Gill under Matchroom banner on Dec. 2

Only hours after announcing his departure from his career-long promotional partner Top Rank in a tweet, Michael Conlan has a new deal in place.

The two-time featherweight title challenger will make his return to the SSE Arena Belfast to take on former European and Commonwealth champion Jordan Gill on Saturday December 2, live worldwide on DAZN.

Conlan (27-2-1, 8 KOs) was last seen in action in May when he was stopped in five rounds by Mexico’s IBF featherweight titlist Luis Alberto Lopez, his second successive title challenge loss following his epic clash with Leigh Wood in 2022.

The Belfast star has linked up with Cuban-American trainer Pedro Diaz for his eagerly anticipated comeback fight and will return at junior lightweight has he looks to rebuild towards further title shots.

Earlier today, Conlan posted a comment on the X platform (formerly known as Twitter) declaring his gratitude towards Top Rank and its chief officer Bob Arum and announcing his departure from the company.

I’ve decided to part ways with @trboxing What a ride it was, from my debut @TheGarden in 2017 up until now. I’m very thankful and grateful to work with such a great company, but now I feel it’s time for a change. Thank you Bob and the whole team at TR. 💚 pic.twitter.com/NsYMU16ylS — Michael Conlan (@mickconlan11) October 7, 2023

Gill (27-2-1, 8 KOs) fights for the first time since his fourth-round stoppage loss to Spain’s two-weight titlist Kiko Martinez at Wembley Arena back in October 2022, and he is hoping to throw his name back into the mix by upsetting the local hero.

A huge undercard sees Belfast junior middleweight contender Caoimhin Agyarko (13-0, 7 KOs) step up for the biggest challenge of his career to date against Darlington’s former British Champion Troy Williamson (20-1-1, 14 KOs), Tyrone McKenna (23-3-1, 6 KOs) and Lewis Crocker (17-0, 10 KOs) clash in a much-anticipated 147lbs all-Belfast showdown and local junior welterweight Sean McComb (17-1, 5 KOs) takes on Liverpool’s former British and Commonwealth champion Sam Maxwell (17-2, 11 KOs) over ten rounds.

“I’m delighted to be coming back to the SSE Arena Belfast with Matchroom Boxing and a new coaching team,” said Conlan. “I’ve had many great nights here and I’m looking forward to creating more. Jordan is a good fighter but one standing in my way to where I want to go. December 2 will be a fantastic night of boxing and I can’t wait to see you all there.”

“This is a great fight,” said Gill. “I think Mick is a world class fighter, and I’m buzzing to get the opportunity to prove my skills. We’ve both had our setbacks and are hungry for world titles. Belfast will be bouncing and I can’t wait to come over and give everyone a show!”

A press release by Matchroom was used in this article.