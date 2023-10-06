Fight Night Program – Week of October 6-11

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.

Here are this week’s most relevant fights:

Friday, October 6 – York Hall, London

Ellis Zorro vs. Luca D’Ortenzi – cruiserweight – 10 rounds

Masood Abdulah vs. Marc Leach – featherweight – 10 rounds

Karol Itauma vs. Dmytro Fedas – light heavyweight – 8 rounds

Carl Fail vs. Angel Emilov – junior middleweight – 8 rounds

Chris Bourke vs. Adam Mbega – bantamweight – 8 rounds

Friday, October 6 – Park Community Arena, Sheffield, England

Reece Mould vs. Martin McDonagh – lightweight – 12 rounds

Emma Dolan vs. Nicola Hopewell – women’s junior bantamweight – 10 rounds

Saturday, October 7 – Sheffield Arena, Sheffield, England

Leigh Wood vs. Josh Warrington – featherweight – 12 rounds

Wood will attempt to defend his hard-earned title in a bad-blood neighborhood scrap between two crowd-pleasing brawlers. A grudge match was expected, and that’s what this is shaping up to be. Blink not.

Terri Harper vs. Cecilia Braekhus – women’s junior middleweight – 10 rounds

Braekhus is one of women’s boxing’s biggest legends of all time, and has only a handful of rabbits left in her hat before she calls her magical career off. Harper was an enormously promising fighter two or three weight classes below, but after a few bad results she made a dramatic jump as she tried to relaunch her career, and now aims to add a big name in her resume. The stakes couldn’t be higher for both of them.

Also on this card:

Kieron Conway vs. Linus Udofia – middleweight – 10 rounds

Hopey Price vs. Connor Coghill – featherweight – 10 rounds

Nico Leivars vs. Ryan Walker – junior featherweight – 8 rounds

Junaid Bostan vs. Corey McCulloch – junior middleweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Saturday, October 7 – The Cosmopolitan, Las Vegas

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez vs. Joe Smith Jr. – cruiserweight – 12 rounds

Even as an established champion, Ramirez is still a star in the making, and this fight against a popular working-class hero in Smith could propel him even further. The 193-pound catchweight is beneficial to both of them, and it could open a lot of new possibilities for the winner. The fight of the week, no doubt.

Also on this card:

Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Alantez Fox – super middleweight – 10 rounds

Jahyae Brown vs. Victor Toney – junior middleweight – 8 rounds

Rajon Chance vs. Orlando Zapata – junior featherweight – 8 rounds

Eric Tudor vs. Jose Luis Sanchez – junior middleweight – 8 rounds

Tristan Kalkreuth vs. Aaron Casper – cruiserweight – 8 rounds

Darius Fulghum vs. Alan Campa – super middleweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Saturday, October 7 – Ota City Gymnasium, Tokyo, Japan

Panya Pradabsri vs. Yudai Shigeoka – strawweight – 12 rounds

Daniel Valladares vs. Ginjiro Shigeoka – strawweight – 12 rounds

Pradabsri travels to Japan to put his WBC trinket on the line, and Valladares does the same with his IBF belt in a high-stakes rematch. A compelling double-header with one of boxing’s best pair of brothers out there.

Saturday, October 7 – Place Bell, Laval, Quebec

Evelin Bermudez vs. Kim Clavel – women’s junior flyweight – 10 rounds

Bermudez lost and then regained her IBF/WBO belts in two dramatic fights in one of women’s boxing’s most competitive divisions, and now she travels to the lioness’ den to put it all on the line against one of the most skilled fighters in the division. Should be an explosive matchup.

Also on this card:

Sebastien Bouchard vs. Mazlum Akdeniz – welterweight – 10 rounds

Marie-Pier Houle vs. Cindy Reyes Espinoza – women’s junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Caroline Veyre vs. Jessica Bellusci – women’s featherweight – 10 rounds

Where to watch it: FiteTV

Saturday, October 7 – Maritim Hotel, Magdeburg, Germany

Osleys Iglesias vs. Artur Reis – super middleweight – 12 rounds

Roman Fress vs. Milosav Savic – cruiserweight – 10 rounds

Saturday, October 7 – Stadthalle Falkensee, Germany

Haro Matevosyan vs. Mirko Natalizi – junior middleweight – 12 rounds

Thomas Piccirillo vs. Marten Arsumanjan – middleweight – 12 rounds

Dusan Veletic vs. Erik Pfeifer – heavyweight – 10 rounds

Tuesday, October 10 – Sony Hall, New York

Cletus Seldin vs. Patrick Okine – junior welterweight – 8 rounds

Alicia Napoleon vs. Timea Nagy – women’s middleweight – 6 rounds

Michael Hughes vs. Christopher Burgos – junior welterweight – 6 rounds

Chrtistina Cruz vs. Josefina Vega – women’s flyweight – 8 rounds

Famous Wilson vs. Derrick Vann – middleweight – 4 rounds

Where to watch it: BoxingInsider. com

Wednesday, October 11 – Montreal Casino, Montreal

Femke Hermans vs. Mary Spencer – women’s junior middleweight – 10 rounds

Spencer was considered one of boxing’s best prospects and was fast-tracked to a world title shot with too much of a hurry. She is lucky to get another shot in a rematch against the nails-tough Hermans in this vacant IBF title bout, in a chance to clean up her act and get a belt in the very same fight. High stakes, indeed.

Also on this card:

Erik Bazinyan vs. Ronald Ellis – super middleweight – 10 rounds

Leila Boudoin vs. Estrella Valverde – junior lightweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN+

