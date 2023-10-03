WATCH: NY prospect Famous Wilson on pro career, coming up with Patrick Day

Photo by Ryan Songalia

Famous Wilson was Famous before was famous. What would make for a flashy ring name is actually the name written on his birth certificate, an homage to his father’s nickname. It’s a name which the 25-year-old boxer from the Brentwood section of Long Island looks to show he carry such a grandiose name as his professional career continues to unfold.

“I had a tough time with that as a kid, they always tried to joke when I was younger, but once I got to middle school I loved it,” said Wilson (2-0, 1 knockout). “I’m about to live up to it, honestly.”

Wilson will be back in the ring on Tuesday, October 10 when he faces Derrick Vann (4-8) in a four-round middleweight bout at Sony Hall in New York City. The card will be promoted by Boxing Insider Promotions and will feature other New York boxing staples like Christina Cruz and Alicia Napoleon.

The bout will be his first in over a year, the result of various fights falling out, though he says he has remained sharp by remaining in the gym and working on his craft.

“I almost lost hope but you’ve gotta stay strong. That’s the sport,” admitted Wilson, a promotional and managerial free agent.

“I’m just looking to get in there and show my will and my skill…I’m just ready to showcase my talent to New York City and for the world to see what they’ve been missing,” said Wilson.

Wilson, a 2019 N.Y. Golden Gloves champion, made the decision to turn pro during the COVID-19 pandemic after about 55 amateur bouts. He started boxing at age 12 but didn’t have his first bout until he was 16 as he focused on other sports like basketball and football. He eventually got busy and went to nationals three times.

Now trained by Kenyatta Harris out of Babylon Boxing in Babylon, N.Y., Wilson gets plenty of quality sparring work with gym mate Donte Layne, who was rated no. 1 in the country at 165 pounds by USA Boxing before turning pro earlier this year, as well as other N.Y. prospects like Richardson Hitchins, Peter Dobson and Jahi Tucker.

One sparring partner he’ll never forget is Patrick Day, his former gym mate and junior middleweight pro who tragically passed in 2019. Wilson recalls their heated sparring sessions, and how Day would be his go-to confidante when he needed advice heading into a fight.

“He’s the nicest dude outside the ring but once you get in there, we almost lost our friendship over that s—t. I had let my emotion get the best of me in the ring one time, he told me it was all love after that. That’s why I genuinely love Patrick Day,” remembers Wilson.

Famous Wilson is gaining a reputation in New York boxing, but he has loftier goals than just attaining fame.

“I hope to accomplish being a world champion…and make tons of money. And honestly, just let all the doubters know that I’m here,” said Wilson.