Eumir Marcial settles for Asian Games silver, qualifies for 2024 Olympics

Eumir Marcial punched his ticket to a second straight Olympics but fell short of Asian Games gold, dropping a close but unanimous decision to host country boxer Toqtarbek Tanatqan in the 80-kilograms final on Thursday in Hangzhou, China.

The Filipino Marcial, a 4-0 (2 knockouts) pro who is trained by Jorge Capetillo in Las Vegas, scored a standing eight count in the first round but had a standing eight count go against him in the second. With the fight even heading into the third, all five judges gave the third to Tanatqan, who had lost in the round of 16 at the Tokyo Olympics two years ago.

Marcial, who finished with a bronze in Tokyo, had looked outstanding in previous rounds, knocking out Weerapon Jongjoho of Thailand and Ahmad Ghossoun of Syria with right hooks to advance to the gold medal match. The tournament was his first at the 176-pound limit after his previous weight class of 165 pounds was eliminated from the Olympics.

“Everyone has messaged me that I should have won,” Marcial told news agency AFP. “We have judges and we need to respect their decision.”

Both Tanatqan and Marcial are former IBA World Championships silver medalists, and earned the two qualifying spots for their weight classes at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. The Asian Games are one of five continental qualifiers for the Olympics, which will be followed by a pair of world qualifiers in Italy and Thailand next year.

Marcial’s medal was the only one for the Philippines at the continental championships, while China took home a leading nine medals, including four golds in the women’s categories as Wu Yu (50 kg), Yang Wenlu (60 kg), Yang Liu (66 kg) and Li Qian (75 kg) won their weight classes.

Marcial wasn’t the only current pro to earn a spot in Paris.

Hasanboy Dusmatov (5-0, 5 knockouts) of Uzbekistan earned his shot at a second Olympic gold medal with a unanimous decision over Thailand’s Thitisan Panmot. Dusmatov, a 2016 gold medalist was joined by compatriot and 2020 gold medalist Bakhodir Jalolov in the super heavyweight division, as well as featherweight Abdumalik Khalokov, atop the podiums. Jalalov, a 13-0 (13 KOs) pro, defeated Kazakhstan’s Kamshybek Kunkabayev by unanimous decision, while Khalokov stopped Japan’s Shudai Harada in the second round.

While the men’s weights all offered two Olympic qualifying spots, the women’s flyweight, bantamweight and featherweight categories were allotted four qualifying spots.

With the European Games and the African Qualification Tournament having passed, the next Olympic qualifier will be the Pan American Games from October 21-27 in Chile, followed by the Pacific Games on the Solomon Islands from November 20-December 1.

All Olympic Qualifiers:

Men’s Flyweight (51 kg)

Gold: Hasanboy Dusmatov (Uzbekistan)

Silver: Thitisan Panmot (Thailand)

Men’s Featherweight (57 kg)

Gold: Abdulmalik Khalokov (Uzbekistan)

Silver: Shudai Harada (Japan)

Men’s Lightweight (63.5 kg)

Gold: Baatarsükhiin Chinzorig (Mongolia)

Silver: Lai Chu-en (Taiwan)

Men’s Welterweight (71 kg)

Gold: Sewon Okazawa (Japan)

Silver: Kan Chia-wei (Taiwan)

Men’s Middleweight (80 kg)

Gold: Toqtarbek Tanatqan (China)

Silver: Eumir Marcial (Philippines)

Men’s Heavyweight (92 kg)

Gold: Davlat Boltaev (Tajikistan)

Silver: Han Xuezhen (China)

Men’s Super Heavyweight (92-plus kg)

Gold: Bakhodir Jalalov (Uzbekistan)

Silver: Kamshybek Kunkabayev (Kazakhstan

Women’s Flyweight (50 kg)

Gold: Wu Yu (China)

Silver: Chuthamat Raksat (Thailand)

Bronze: Oyuntsetsegiin Yesugen (Mongolia), Nikhat Zareen (India)

Women’s Bantamweight (54 kg)

Gold: Pang Chol-mi (North Korea)

Silver: Chang Yuan (China)

Bronze: Preeti Pawar (India), Nigina Uktamova (Uzbekistan)

Women’s Featherweight (57 kg)

Gold: Lin Yu-ting (Taiwan)

Silver: Karina Ibragimova (Kazakhstan)

Bronze: Parveen Hooda (India), Samadova Mijgona (Tajikistan)

Women’s Lightweight (60 kg)

Gold: Yang Wenlu (China)

Silver: Won Un-gyong (North Korea)

Bronze: Thananya Somnuek (Thailand), Wu Shih-yi (Taiwan)

Women’s Welterweight (66 kg)

Gold: Yang Liu (China)

Silver: Janjaem Suwannapheng (Thailand)

Women’s Middleweight (75 kg)

Gold: Li Qian (China)

Silver: Lovlina Borgohain (India)