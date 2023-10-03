Jamel Herring returns to action against Nick Molina in New York on Nov. 7

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 22: Jamel Herring flexes on the scale ahead of his fight with Shakur Stevenson for the WBO world junior lightweight championship fight at Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center on October 22, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)

Former WBO junior lightweight world champion and US Marine Jamel Herring returns to the ring for the first time in over a year to begin his quest for a second world title versus the unbeaten Nick Molina on November 7 headlining a “Heroes On The Hudson” card, an event to support the veterans of the United States Armed Forces.

The evening will kick off with five amateur bouts, each featuring an NYPD officer or military veteran, and will conclude with four world-class professional bouts.

The professional boxing portion of the card, featuring Herring vs. Molina, will air live exclusively on DAZN, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. The amateur bouts, sanctioned by USA Boxing, will be exclusive to those in attendance. Proceeds from the event will go to support Merging Vets and Players and the West Point Society of New York.

Former world champion and US Olympian Jamel “Semper Fi” Herring (23-4, 11 KOs) will make his ring return in the eight-round junior lightweight main event against the unbeaten Nick Molina (13-0, 5 KOs), of Lowell, MA. Born in Rockville Centre, NY, and now living in Cincinnati.

Herring is a US Marine Corps Veteran who served two tours of duty in Iraq. In 2019, he defeated Japan’s Masayuki Ito to capture the WBO super featherweight world championship. He then defended his title three times, including a sixth-round stoppage win against former world champion Carl Frampton in April 2021. Now, Herring is ready to begin his comeback toward another world title opportunity.

World-ranked bantamweight contender Mikiah Kreps (6-0, 3 KOs), of Niagara Falls, NY, will compete in a 10-round contest on the undercard. Co-managed by Herring and Jerry Casarez, Kreps last fought on May 21, earning a first-round stoppage victory in Niagara Falls, Canada. As a highly accomplished amateur, Kreps won gold at the 2018 Elite National Championships, the 2017 Eastern Elite Qualifier and 2014 National Golden Gloves.

Two other exciting bouts will highlight the undercard on DAZN. Six-foot-six heavyweight southpaw Roney Hines (12-0-1, 8 KOs), a National Golden Gloves champion from Cleveland, OH, will compete against Robert Hall Jr. (14-2, 11 KOs), of Johnson City, TN, in an eight-round contest. In pursuit of another world title opportunity, two-time world champion, Miyo Yoshida (16-3), from Kayoshima, Japan, will face Josefina Vega, of Quito, Ecuador, in a super flyweight bout scheduled for eight rounds.

A press release by Di Bella Entertainment was used in this article.