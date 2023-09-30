Jesus Ramos: “Erickson Lubin has something to prove, and so do I”

Jesus Ramos, The Ring's No. 7-rated junior middleweight. Photo by Amanda Westcott/Showtime

Jesus Ramos has accomplished a great deal in boxing at the age of 22.

Ramos has passed every test thus far in his pro career, having defeated top prospects, unbeaten fighters, and contenders in building up an impressive and unbeaten record thus far.

Tonight, the young junior middleweight contender takes on another challenge, one that could push him to the elite of the junior middleweight division with a victory.

Ramos faces former world title challenger Erickson Lubin at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 12-round bout will precede the main event between undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez and undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo.

Both fights air live on Showtime Pay-Per-View (8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT).

The fight between Ramos and Lubin is a clash of junior middleweights ranked in the top 10 by The Ring. Lubin and Ramos are ranked No. 5 and 7, respectively.

In his last bout on March 25, Ramos (20-0, 16 knockouts), who resides in Casa Grande, Arizona, dominated Joey Spencer in a clash of unbeaten fighters, dropping him once en route to a knockout win in the seventh round.

Ramos also has victories over contender Brian Mendoza and fringe contender Javier Molina.

Lubin (25-2, 18 KOs), who resides in the Orlando, Florida suburb of Kissimmee, could provide a significant test to Ramos. Both throw a high-volume of punches and come forward, which could make tomorrow night an all-action fight.

In his last bout on June 24, Lubin stopped Luis Arias in the fifth round. In his previous fight on April 9 of last year, Lubin was stopped in the ninth round by Sebastian Fundora in an all-out war. At the time of the stoppage, Lubin was up on two of the judges’ scorecards.

Ramos understands the task in front of him and knows Lubin will be a stern test to pass Saturday night.

“I have a really tough opponent in front of me and we’re looking for a firefight,” said Ramos at Thursday’s press conference. “It’s gonna be exciting and I can’t wait.

“He’s a good fighter and I know he had a strong camp. He looks ready. So I’m ready for the best version of Lubin. We’ll see what happens on Saturday night.”

Lubin will be a dangerous opponent, who does have power and experience in big fights. Lubin has also defeated the likes of Jeison Rosario, Terrell Gausha, and Nathaniel Gallimore. The other defeat in Lubin’s career occurred in October 2017, losing by knockout in the first round to Jermell Charlo.

Ramos has studied film of Lubin, particularly the Fundora fight, and understands what a win over a dangerous fighter in Lubin would mean for his career.

“It’s really important that I dominate because Lubin is so tough and has given guys like Sebastian Fundora a lot of trouble,” said Ramos. “It would be a big statement and a big win for my resume.

“Lubin has something to prove, and so do I. We’re both trying to win the title and we’re standing in each other’s way. It makes this a big fight and it’s gonna be exciting on Saturday night. You definitely don’t want to miss this one.”

A win over Lubin could put Ramos amongst the best in a very deep junior middleweight division.

Not only does Ramos want to win impressively, but he wants to prove to naysayers he has the skill-set to win and not just win by knockout.

“I’m looking to showcase my talent. I’ve seen people say that I don’t have a lot of ring IQ, so I’m looking to show that and other dimensions to my game. It’s gonna be a new Jesus Ramos. It’s not really about exposing Lubin, but more about displaying my talent.”

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

