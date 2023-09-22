Fight Night Program – Week of Sept. 22-27
The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.
Here are this week’s most relevant fights:
Friday, September 22 – Korakuen Hall, Tokyo
Hiroto Kyoguchi vs. Jerven Mama – flyweight – 12 rounds
After losing to one of the best fighters in boxing today, Hiroto Kyoguchi moved up in weight class and starts his journey towards a new title shot against trialhorse Jerven Mama.
Also on this card:
Suzumi Takayama vs. Tsubasa Murachi – junior bantamweight – 10 rounds
Kotaro Sekine vs. Reiji Kodama – junior welterweight – 10 rounds
Friday, Sept. 22 – Guasave, Sinaloa
Leobardo Lopez Alvarez vs. Rogelio Romero Garcia – junior flyweight – 10 rounds
Pedro Delgado Gaytan vs. Angel Meza Morales – flyweight – 10 rounds
Saturday, September 23 – Wembley Arena, London
Zhilei Zhang vs. Joe Joyce – heavyweight – 12 rounds
High-stakes rematch in London. Joyce’s career could possibly resist another loss, but not another stoppage loss. Another win by Zhang could propel him to more legitimate title bouts in the future, turning him into a superstar in one of boxing’s largest untapped markets. An interesting fight to see, from all possible angles.
Also on this card:
Anthony Yarde vs. Jorge Silva – light heavyweight – 10 rounds
Pierce O’Leary vs. Kane Gardner – junior welterweight – 10 rounds
Sam Noakes vs. Carlos Perez – lightweight – 10 rounds
Zach Parker vs. Khalid Graidia – super middleweight – 10 rounds
Where to watch it: ESPN+
Saturday, September 23 – Caribe Royale, Orlando, Fla.
Richardson Hitchins vs. Jose Zepeda – junior welterweight – 10 rounds
Rising star Richardson Hitchins will be in a great position to have his Haitian fan base in Florida supporting him in this tough quest to remain unbeaten against a Mexican contender fixated on getting one more title shot after three failed attempts. A textbook definition of a “crossroads bout.” Should be pretty great.
Also on this card:
Jessica McCaskill vs. Sandy Ryan – women’s welterweight – 10 rounds
Austin Williams vs. Steve Rolls – middleweight – 12 rounds
Orestes Velazquez vs. Mohamed Soumaoro – junior welterweight – 10 rounds
Where to watch it: DAZN
Saturday, September 23 – Club Social y Deportivo El Porvenir, Quilmes, Argentina
Laureano Sciuto vs. Johan Segura – featherweight – 10 rounds
Alexis Nahuel Torres vs. Walter Ezequiel Gauchez – lightweight – 10 rounds
Brian Arregui vs. Jonathan Parada – junior middleweight – 10 rounds
Where to watch it: ESPN KnockOut (Latin America)
Saturday, September 23 – Buffalo Run Casino, Miami, Okla.
Kalvin Henderson vs. Twon Smith – light heavyweight – 6 rounds
David Perez vs. William Green – junior featherweight – 6 rounds
William Tlove vs. Zerek Zumwalt – light heavyweight – 4 rounds
Saturday, September 23 – GETEC Arena, Magdeburg, Germany
Tom Schwarz vs. Konstiantyn Dovbyschenko – heavyweight – 10 rounds
Ardian Krasniqi vs. Deniz Altz – light heavyweight – 10 rounds
Tyron Zeuge vs. Nasser Bukenya – super middleweight – 10 rounds
Miridon Mulolli vs. Miroslav Serban – welterweight – 8 rounds
Where to watch it: DAZN
