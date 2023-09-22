Fight Night Program – Week of Sept. 22-27

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.

Here are this week’s most relevant fights:

Friday, September 22 – Korakuen Hall, Tokyo



Hiroto Kyoguchi vs. Jerven Mama – flyweight – 12 rounds

After losing to one of the best fighters in boxing today, Hiroto Kyoguchi moved up in weight class and starts his journey towards a new title shot against trialhorse Jerven Mama.

Also on this card:

Suzumi Takayama vs. Tsubasa Murachi – junior bantamweight – 10 rounds

Kotaro Sekine vs. Reiji Kodama – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Friday, Sept. 22 – Guasave, Sinaloa

Leobardo Lopez Alvarez vs. Rogelio Romero Garcia – junior flyweight – 10 rounds

Pedro Delgado Gaytan vs. Angel Meza Morales – flyweight – 10 rounds

Saturday, September 23 – Wembley Arena, London

Zhilei Zhang vs. Joe Joyce – heavyweight – 12 rounds

High-stakes rematch in London. Joyce’s career could possibly resist another loss, but not another stoppage loss. Another win by Zhang could propel him to more legitimate title bouts in the future, turning him into a superstar in one of boxing’s largest untapped markets. An interesting fight to see, from all possible angles.

Also on this card:

Anthony Yarde vs. Jorge Silva – light heavyweight – 10 rounds

Pierce O’Leary vs. Kane Gardner – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Sam Noakes vs. Carlos Perez – lightweight – 10 rounds

Zach Parker vs. Khalid Graidia – super middleweight – 10 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN+

Saturday, September 23 – Caribe Royale, Orlando, Fla.

Richardson Hitchins vs. Jose Zepeda – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Rising star Richardson Hitchins will be in a great position to have his Haitian fan base in Florida supporting him in this tough quest to remain unbeaten against a Mexican contender fixated on getting one more title shot after three failed attempts. A textbook definition of a “crossroads bout.” Should be pretty great.

Also on this card:

Jessica McCaskill vs. Sandy Ryan – women’s welterweight – 10 rounds

Austin Williams vs. Steve Rolls – middleweight – 12 rounds

Orestes Velazquez vs. Mohamed Soumaoro – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Saturday, September 23 – Club Social y Deportivo El Porvenir, Quilmes, Argentina

Laureano Sciuto vs. Johan Segura – featherweight – 10 rounds

Alexis Nahuel Torres vs. Walter Ezequiel Gauchez – lightweight – 10 rounds

Brian Arregui vs. Jonathan Parada – junior middleweight – 10 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN KnockOut (Latin America)

Saturday, September 23 – Buffalo Run Casino, Miami, Okla.

Kalvin Henderson vs. Twon Smith – light heavyweight – 6 rounds

David Perez vs. William Green – junior featherweight – 6 rounds

William Tlove vs. Zerek Zumwalt – light heavyweight – 4 rounds

Saturday, September 23 – GETEC Arena, Magdeburg, Germany

Tom Schwarz vs. Konstiantyn Dovbyschenko – heavyweight – 10 rounds

Ardian Krasniqi vs. Deniz Altz – light heavyweight – 10 rounds

Tyron Zeuge vs. Nasser Bukenya – super middleweight – 10 rounds

Miridon Mulolli vs. Miroslav Serban – welterweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

