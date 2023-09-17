Adrien Broner to face Chris Howard on November 4 in Miami

Photo by Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

Adrien Broner has a return date to the ring.

Broner will face Chris Howard in a 10-round welterweight bout on November 4, it was announced Friday evening. The Broner-Howard clash will take place at the Casino Miami Jai Alai in Miami, Florida.

The card will be promoted by Don King, who recently celebrated his 92nd birthday. The title of the card is called ‘Only in America 92 Celebration.’

“We are bringing the public a boxing card, where all the fights will be co-feature events,” said King in a release. “One great fight after another. It will be an action-packed night to remember and we have more to come.”

Broner (35-4-1, 24 knockouts), who is originally from Cincinnati, Ohio and now lives and trains in South Florida, last fought on June 9, defeating Bill Hutchinson by unanimous decision. Broner had not fought since February 2021, winning a close decision over Jovanie Santiago. The win over Santiago was Broner’s last under the Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) banner.

Should Broner fight on November 4, it will be the first time since 2017 that he has fought twice in a calendar year.

Howard (18-2-1, 8 KOs) last fought on January 13, defeating Ray Collins by unanimous decision. The win over Collins was his first since December 2016.

Howard, also 34 and a Cincinnati resident, has won his last four bouts since losing back-to-back fights to then-unbeaten fighters Mark Salser and Arash Usmanee in 2012.

In the co-feature, Noel Mikaelian (26-2, 11 KOs) of Miami will face former WBC world cruiserweight titleholder Ilunga ‘Junior’ Mukabu (29-3, 25 KOs) in a 12-round bout. It was announced the WBC cruiserweight title will be on the line as Badou Jack, who recently won the title from Mukabu, reportedly relinquished the title.

Heavyweight John Guidry (19-1-2, 11 KOs) of Dulac, Louisiana will square off against Jesus Escalera (18-0, 18 KOs) of Riverview, Florida in a 10-round bout.

