O’Shaquie Foster set to defend his WBC 130-pound belt against Rocky Hernandez on Oct. 28

O’Shaquie Foster victory (Amanda Westcott-SHOWTIME)

O’Shaquie Foster will defend his WBC junior lightweight title against Eduardo ‘Rocky’ Hernandez at the Benito Juárez Sports Center in Cancun, Mexico on Saturday October 28, live worldwide on DAZN, in association with Pepe Gomez and Cancun Boxing.

Foster (20-2 11 KOs) landed the vacant belt in San Antonio, Texas in February, becoming the first fighter to defeat Mexican Rey Vargas on points to become champion at the first attempt. The Houston native meets Mexican opposition again in his maiden defense on hostile ground, with the well-traveled champion fighting in a fourth country in his last seven fights.

Hernandez (34-1 31 KOs) lands his mandatory shot at Foster on home turf and the big punching challenger will relish having his first World title fight in Mexico. ‘Rocky’ has been on a ferocious run of KO wins, recording his sixth straight win inside six rounds with a third round bludgeoning of Hector Garcia in Monterrey in July.

“It’s that time again!” said Foster. “King Shock is back in action. I’m excited for the opportunity to be back in the ring and defend my title.

“We’re once again going into uncharted territory, so I’m eager to prove once again that I’m the best in the world and that I’m here to stay! Come October 28, I will dominate!”

“I’ve dreamed about this moment my whole life,” said Hernandez. “O’Shaquie is the best 130lbs champion. I beat him, and I show the world that I’m the best in the division.”

“This is going to be an explosive clash in Cancun,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “O’Shaquie will be full of confidence heading into his first defense after beating a great fighter like Vargas to win the title, but Rocky is a ferocious puncher that has been destroying everyone put in front of him and won’t take a backwards step in trying to achieve his dream. This is a fight not to miss and I expect yet another great Matchroom fight night in Mexico on October 28.”

The first undercard action announced on the card sees Australian heavyweight Justis Huni make his long-awaited Matchroom debut against Andrew Tabiti. The pair were slated to meet in New Orleans in June, but an ankle injury in sparring for the Aussie amateur standout just weeks before the bout robbed forced the bout to be postponed.

Huni (7-0 4 KOs) will be champing at the bit to get back in the ring and kick-off his new dawn with Matchroom after penning a two-year deal with Hearn in February, and the 24 year old fights in the States for the first time in his career against former cruiserweight title challenger Tabiti (20-1 16 KOs) in his second fight at Heavyweight following a successful first bout against James Wilson in Jeddah. Saudi Arabia in August 2022.

A press release by Matchroom was used in this article.