Chann Thonson steps up his game as he takes on Nikolai Buzolin in Nashville

The lightweight division is one of the deepest, talent-wise, in boxing today.

Chann Thonson hopes to add his name to that list.

Thonson will face Nikolai Buzolin tonight at The Troubadour in Nashville, Tennessee. The 10-round bout will headline a six-bout card that will stream live on fite.tv and Countrybox247.com (8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT).

At Monday’s weigh-in, Thonson weighed 134.4 pounds. Buzolin came in at the lightweight limit of 135 pounds.

The 31-year-old Thonson (14-0, 11 knockouts), who resides in Broussard, Canada, last fought on March 30, stopping Kevin Rivera in the third round of a clash between unbeaten prospects. In his previous fight on December 2, Thonson stopped Aelio Mesquita in the second round.

In what has been his most noteworthy fight of his career thus far, Thonson stopped Tyler Tomlin in what was another clash of unbeaten prospects that aired live on a ShoBox telecast on June 10 of last year.

Thonson has stopped his last five opponents and eight of his last nine. Thonson’s twin brother, Trevor (8-0, 8 KOs), is a hard-hitting lightweight prospect.

Buzolin (9-5-1, 5 KOs), who is originally from Tyumen, Russia and now resides in Brooklyn, New York, last fought on July 29, losing by unanimous decision to another lightweight prospect, Demler Zamora.

The 35-year-old has lost two of his last three fights, including a decision loss to George Rincon in August 2021, after winning his previous three fights, all by knockout.

In the co-feature, junior middleweight prospect Justin Biggs (12-0, 10 KOs) will square off against Eric Bossler of nearby Germantown.

The southpaw Biggs, who resides in Brooklyn, New York, knocked out journeyman Bryan Goldsby in the third round of his last bout on July 29. The 31-year-old has stopped his last four opponents.

Bossler (6-4, 5 KOs) has split his last six bouts.

In middleweight action, Jaquan Carty (2-0, 1 KO), who is originally from Toronto, Canada and now resides in Lithonia, Georgia, will face Tampa’s Orlenis Licea (0-1-1) in a six-round bout.

Three more fights, all of which are scheduled for four rounds, will round out the card.

Jimmy Adams Promotions will promote the card.

Dish Network (channel 218), Comcast/ Xfinity (channel 1495), Frontier (channel 162), and Spectrum (channel 189) will air the card.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

