Fight Night Program – Week of Aug. 18-23

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.

Here are this week’s most relevant fights:

Friday, August 18 – Caribe Royale, Orlando, Fla.

Nestor Bravo vs. Will Madera – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

The unbeaten Bravo will put his bravery to test against a very live underdog in the twice-beaten Madera, who is coming off a loss against Brandun Lee in his last outing.

Also on this card:

Damian Lescaille vs. Hugo Noriega – welterweight – 10 rounds

Elijah Fores vs. Elijah Williams – welterweight – 6 rounds

Lorenzo Medina vs. Antonio Torres – heavyweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Friday, August 18 – Overtime Elite Arena, Atlanta

Money Powell IV vs. Shawn McCalman – super middleweight – 8 rounds

The once-touted Powell has run out of chances to restart his career, and McCalman is ready to make firewood out of that fallen tree, but you can never count a good boxer-puncher out. Interesting crossroads fight here.

Also on this card:

Kurt Scoby vs. Narciso Carmona – junior welterweight – 8 rounds

Javon Campbell vs. Lorenzo Parra – junior featherweight – 8 rounds

LeAnna Cruz vs. Maryguenn Vellinga – women’s flyweight – 6 rounds

Javier Zamarron vs. Sebastian Santiago-Fernandez – featherweight – 4 rounds

Asa Stevens vs. D’Angelo Hopgood – junior featherweight – 4 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Friday, August 18 – York Hall, London

Dennis McCann vs. Ionut Baluta – junior featherweight – 12 rounds

The unbeaten McCann has his work cut out for him in this fight against an experienced, nails-tough Baluta, a Romanian contender who has never been stopped.

Also on this card:

Nathaniel Collins vs. Raza Hamza – featherweight – 12 rounds

Ryan Garner vs. Juan Jesus Antunez – junior lightweight – 10 rounds

Raven Chapman vs. Lila dos Santos Furtado – women’s featherweight – 10 rounds

Umar Khan vs. Kevin Trana – featherweight – 6 rounds

Friday, August 18 – Luna Park Stadium, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Juan Carrasco vs. Orlando Mosquera – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

This was going to be Gustavo Lemos’ return to action after holding on to his No. 1 IBF ranking position for a little too long, but he dropped out and now we’ll have a chance to see rising talent Carrasco instead, in a real test against a once-beaten fringe contender.

Also on this card:

Brenda Carabajal vs. Danila Ramos – women’s featherweight – 10 rounds

Marco García vs. Rodrigo Coria – junior middleweight – 10 rounds

Where to watch it: TyC Sports, TyCSportsPlay

Saturday, August 19 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham, England

Galal Yafai vs. Tommy Frank – flyweight – 10 rounds

The unbeaten Yafai, a former Olympic gold medalist, has been brought along very nicely, and will fight a much more experienced pro in Frank, in what looms as a solid test before charging towards a world title bout.

Also on this card:

Cyrus Pattinson vs. Conah Walker – welterweight – 10 rounds

Jordan Flynn vs. Kane Baker, rematch – junior lightweight – 10 rounds

Solomon Dacres vs. Chris Thompson – heavyweight – 10 rounds

Khaleel Majid vs. Alessandro Fersula – junior welterweight – 8 rounds

Aaron Bowen vs. Wilmer Baron – middleweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Wednesday, August 23 – Whitesands Events Center, Plant City, Fla.

Raul Garcia vs. Leonardo Ruiz – junior middleweight – 10 rounds

Justin Pauldo vs. Eduardo Estela – lightweight – 10 rounds

Johan Gonzalez vs. Luis Eduardo Florez – welterweight – 8 rounds

De Von Williams vs. Jared Tallent – welterweight – 4 rounds

Where to watch it: ProBox TV

August 23 – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, Australia

Liam Wilson vs. Carlos Maria Alanis – junior lightweight – 10 rounds

Koen Mazoudier vs. Benjamin Hussain – junior middleweight – 10 rounds

Nikita Tszyu vs. Jack Brubaker – junior middleweight – 8 rounds

Toese Vousiutu vs. Kiki Toa Leutele – heavyweight – 8 rounds

