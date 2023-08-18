Camponovo Sports debuts boxing series ‘New Blood’ on September 9

Camponovo Sports is proud to announce the launch of a new boxing series titled “New Blood.” This groundbreaking series is set to debut with its first event on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at the Infinite Reality Studios in Long Beach, California, formerly known as Thunder Studios.

The inaugural event, showcasing rising talent, will be broadcast live on FOX Deportes. In addition, the series will air tape delayed on Estrella TV and beIN SPORTS, reaching a combined total of 98-million homes in the United States.

The eight-round main event features featherweight Rigoberto Hermosillo (13-4-1, 9 KOs), from Los Angeles, vs. Alexis De Luna (10-1, 5 KOs) from Bakersfield, California. Undefeated Long Beach-based junior welterweight Emiliano Moreno (6-0, 4 KOs) will square off against Levy Garcia Benitez (3-0-1, 2 KOs), from Guadalajara, Mexico, in the eight-round co-main event.

Doors open at 4:30 pm PT with the first fight starting at 5:30 pm PT. Televised fights start at 7:00 pm PT. Tickets priced $60 – $150 (Plus applicable fees), are available for purchase by calling 800-283-8699 or online at www.cbnpromotions.com.

“We are excited to unveil the restart of ‘New Blood,’ a series that for over two decades aligned perfectly with our commitment to promoting and nurturing emerging talents in the boxing world,” said Alex Camponovo, Founder and CEO of Camponovo Sports. “We built something special during our time with Thompson Boxing that was equally beneficial for both boxers and fans. Using that tremendous track record and thanks to our new partnership with Infinite Reality Studios, we will be able to create a dynamic atmosphere that will resonate with everyone involved. Thanks to our success in the past, we now look into the future by creating a media distribution strategy that will give our fighters tremendous exposure.”

“Words can’t describe how thrilled we are to be hosting the ‘New Blood’ series at our studios,” said Rolando Nichols, President of Infinite Reality Studios. “The combination of our state-of-the-art production facilities and the energy of live boxing will create an unforgettable experience for both the fighters and the fans.”

“We’re delighted to collaborate with respected partners like FOX Deportes, Estrella TV, and beIN SPORTS to bring the ‘New Blood’ Boxing Series to a diverse and passionate audience,” added Andrew Bocanegra, CEO of Cali Sports. “Together, we’re elevating the sport and giving these emerging athletes a stage to shine.”

“This series is set to be an incredible display of skill, determination, and passion, providing a platform for these rising stars to showcase their abilities on a grand stage.” concluded Jessie Sanchez of Cali Sports.

UNDERCARD BOUTS:

Middleweight prospect Nelson Oliva (8-0, 7 KOs), from Los Angeles, Calif., will face Selim Martinez (6-6, 2 KOs), from Matamoros, Mexico. (six-rounds)

Welterweight Kevin Salgado (3-1, 1 KO), from Murrieta, Calif., will battle Roberto Patron (2-0, 1 KO) from Turlock, Calif. (four-rounds)

Welterweight Juan Sanchez (6-0, 5 KOs) from Buena Park, Calif., will square off Osvaldo Negrete (6-5-1, 1 KO) from Matamoros, Mexico. (six-rounds)

Opening the card will be lightweight Tayden Beltran (6-0-1, 4 KOs), from Huntington Beach, Calif., facing Francisco Duque (2-2, 1 KO) from Guadalupe, Mexico. (six-rounds)

