Callum Walsh takes on Juan Jose Velasco after Livan Navarro withdraws due to injury

King Callum Walsh works the mitts with trainer Freddie Roach. (Photo by Brandon Rivas)

Callum Walsh has a new opponent for his upcoming clash.

Walsh will now face Juan Jose Velasco on August 26, 360 Boxing Promotions announced Monday afternoon. The 10-round bout will take place at the Commerce Casino in Commerce, California and will stream live on UFC Fight Pass (10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT).

The unbeaten junior middleweight prospect was originally scheduled to face Livan Navarro of Miami, Florida, but Navarro suffered an injury during training camp and had to withdraw from the fight.

“While it was unfortunate that Livan Navarro was injured, Juan Jose Velasco presents another very tough challenge for Callum Walsh,” said Tom Loeffler, who promotes Walsh. “We’ve got more exciting fights to announce this week for this outstanding card on August 26 at the Commerce Casino and broadcast on UFC Fight Pass. Tickets for this event are moving very fast and I strongly encourage fans to purchase well in advance to ensure entry on fight night.”

Walsh (7-0, 6 knockouts), who is originally from Cork, Ireland and now lives and trains in Hollywood, California, last fought on June 10, knocking out former fringe contender Carson Jones in the fourth round.

In his previous fight on March 16, the 22-year-old amateur standout dropped Wesley Tucker multiple times before ending matters in the second round.

Walsh is trained by Freddie Roach.

Velasco (24-4, 15 KOs) lost by split-decision to fringe contender Flavius Blea in his last bout on May 5. The loss to Blea took place less than six months after Velasco stopped Michael Marcano in the second round.

The 36-year-old, who resides in Buenos Aires, Argentina, has been stopped by Regis Prograis, Mario Barrios, and Elvis Rodriguez. Velasco did defeat fringe contender Zachary Ochoa by split decision in February 2021.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

