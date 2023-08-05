Dillian Whyte positive drug test cancels rematch with Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte pose during their July 10 press conference to announce their Aug. 12 main event at the O2 Arena London. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing

The Anthony Joshua-Dillian Whyte rematch is off after the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) informed Matchroom Boxing that one of Whyte’s drug tests resulted in “adverse analytical findings,” the promotional company announced on Saturday.

Joshua-Whyte II was to headline a major card at O2 Arena in London on August 12. Matchroom is currently looking for a suitable late-replacement for Joshua to face in order to salvage the main event. The opponent could potentially be plucked from the undercard, which currently features heavyweights Filip Hrgovic vs. Demsey McKean and Derek Chisora vs. Gerald Washington.

Joshua won the first clash with Whyte via seventh-round TKO in December 2015 when both were heavyweight prospects. Joshua, The Ring’s 2014 Prospect of the Year, was known worldwide even then because of his gold-medal performance at the 2012 Olympic Games. However, Whyte’s game performance in their first pro matchup (which was fueled by their amateur rivalry) put him on the map.

However, while Whyte would develop into a top contender (he’s currently No. 6 in The Ring’s heavyweight rankings), his career is not without performance-enhancing drug controversies. Early in his pro career, a failed drug test following a 2012 victory over Sandor Balogh resulted in a two-year suspension. And, later as a contender and British attraction, it was reported that he failed a drug test prior to his 2019 points victory over Oscar Rivas (though news of this was not released until after the fight).

Whyte fought that adverse finding and was cleared of any wrongdoing by Britain’s drug-testing authority UK Anti-Doping.

Now the 35-year-old veteran maintains his innocence regarding this latest drug-testing controversy. Whyte released the following statement via his X/Twitter account:

“I am shocked and devastated to learn of a report by VADA of adverse findings relating to me.

“I only learned of it this morning and am still reacting to it.

“I have also just seen that the fight is being cancelled without having any chance to demonstrate my innocence before the decision was taken.

“I can confirm without a shadow of doubt that I have not taken the reported substance, in this camp or at any point in my life.

“I am completely innocent and ask to be given the time to go through the process of proving this without anybody jumping to conclusions or a trial by media.”

