Fight Night Program – Week of August 4-9

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.

Here are this week’s most relevant fights:

Friday, August 4 – Wind Creeks Events Center, Bethlehem, Pa.

Jordan White vs. Eridson Garcia – junior lightweight – 10 rounds

James Bernadin vs. Estivan Falcao – lightweight – 8 rounds

Paul Kroll vs. Guido Schramm – junior middleweight – 8 rounds

Julian Gonzalez vs. Johnny Spell – junior lightweight – 8 rounds

Jonathan Rodriguez vs. Marvin Solano – bantamweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: Showtime

Friday, August 4 – Falls Park, Belfast, Northern Ireland

Padraig McCrory vs. Steed Woodall – super middleweight – 12 rounds

Sean McComb vs. Alejandro Moya – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Fearghus Quinn vs. Ramiro Blanco – middleweight –8 rounds

Kurt Walker vs. Jairo Duran – featherweight – 8 rounds

Lewis Crocker vs. Greyvin Mendoza – welterweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN+

Friday, August 4 – Coliseo de Combates, Panama City, Panama

Derrieck Cuevas vs. Alberto Mosquera – welterweight – 10 rounds

Uwel Hernandez vs. Juan Rodolfo Juarez – super middleweight – 10 rounds

Azael Villar vs. Gerardo Zapata – junior flyweight – 10 rounds

Yunior Menendez vs. Ricardo Hernandez – light heavyweight – 8 rounds

Santos Villar vs. Jorge L. Gonzalez – junior bantamweight – 4 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN+

Friday, August 4 – Overtime Elite Arena, Atlanta

Elijah Pierce vs. Mike Plania – junior featherweight – 8 rounds

A new format for boxing matches that promises plenty of controversy starts with this card. You’ll have to check out Joe Santoliquito’s article for more info on that. Provocative, to say the least.

Also on this card:

Oshae Jones vs. Miranda Barber – women’s junior middleweight – 8 rounds

Gabriel Muratalla vs. Edwin Rodriguez – bantamweight – 6 rounds

Haven Brady Jr. vs. Andre Rodriguez – lightweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Friday, August 4 – Polar Park, Worcester, Mass.

Kendrick Ball Jr. vs. Oscar Riojas – light heavyweight – 8 rounds

Sean Bey vs. Quintin Sumpter – heavyweight – 8 rounds

Saturday, August 5- American Airlines Center, Dallas

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz – cruiserweight – 10 rounds

This week’s biggest boxing card is headlined by two non-boxers, one may say. They will, though, get in the ring and do their thing. Paul, of course, is the YouTuber-turned-boxing mogul, and Diaz is a former MMA artist trying to make real money in the non-monopolized realm of combat sports. I say break a leg, gents. Seriously.

Amanda Serrano vs. Heather Hardy – women’s featherweight – 10 rounds

Serrano is one of women’s boxing all-time greats, in case you’ve been living under a rock and didn’t know that already. This Ring championship defense is not the most glamorous defense possible but it should be awesome to see her in action anyway.

Also on this card:

Shadasia Green vs. Olivia Curry – female super middleweight – 10 rounds

Ashton Sylve vs. William Silva – lightweight – 8 rounds

Chris Avila vs. Jeremy Stephens – super middleweight – 8 rounds

Alan Sanchez vs Angel Beltran Villa – welterweight – 8 rounds

Kevin Newman vs. Quilisto Madera – super middleweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN PPV

Saturday, August 5 – Fadil Vokrri Stadium, Pristina, Kosovo

Robin Krasniqi vs. Nadjib Mohammedi – light heavyweight – 12 rounds

Armend Xhoxhaj vs. Lebogang Mashitoa – cruiserweight – 8 round – 8 rounds

Saturday, August 5 – Operastage, Savonlinna, Finland

Robert Helenius vs. Mika Mielonen – heavyweight – 8 rounds

Samuli Karkkainen vs. Elia Justi – cruiserweight – 6 rounds

Wednesday, August 9 – Whitesands Events Center, Plant City, Fla.

Otar Eranosyan vs. Roger Gutierrez – junior lightweight – 12 rounds

Eranosyan will try to remain unbeaten in this trial-by-fire of a crossroads bout. A real talent to watch and to follow as he moves up the ranks.

Also on this card:

Petros Ananyan vs. Cristian Baez – welterweight – 10 rounds

Tristan Armand Gallichan vs. Ryan Schwartzberg – junior welterweight – 4 rounds

Dante Concepcion vs. Luis Vega Sanchez – welterweight – 4 rounds

Where to watch it: ProBox TV

Wednesday, August 9 – Hoops Capital East, Sydney, Australia

Issac Hardman vs. Kazuki Kyohara – middleweight – 8 rounds

Blake Wells vs. Tej Pratap Singh – super middleweight – 8 rounds

Mounir Fathi vs. Jerome Pascua – middleweight – 6 rounds

