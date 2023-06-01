Fight Night Program – Week of June 1-7

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.

Here are this week’s most relevant fights:

Thursday, June 1 – Montreal Casino, Montreal

Erik Bazinyan vs. Jose de Jesus Macias – super middleweight – 10 rounds

The unbeaten Bazinyan has a stern test ahead of him in the form of a rugged Mexican trialhorse like Macias, as the Armenian-Canadian tries to make his case for bigger and better fights.

Steve Claggett vs. Alberto Machado – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Claggett has been around for a while but has never received a title shot, while Machado was already a champ a few divisions below. A crossroads bout between two proven fighters in a must-win situation. Big-time boxing at its best.

Also on this card:

Avery Martin Duval vs. Andres Sanchez – junior lightweight – 8 rounds

Thomas Chabot vs. Luis Bolaños – featherweight – 6 rounds

Alexandre Gaumont vs. Piotr Bis – middleweight – 6 rounds

Christopher Guerrero vs. Heriberto Santillan – junior middleweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN+

Thusday, June 1 – Base Club, Moscow

Artur Subkhankulov vs. Ablaikhan Khussainov – lightweight – 10 rounds

Emir Basirov vs. Esneiker Correa – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Where to watch it: Russia Match TV

Friday, June 2 – Hala Sportowa, Zukowo, Poland

Kacper Meyna vs. Krzysztof Twardowski – heavyweight – 10 rounds

It will be a challenge to find the Polish TV channel that carries this fight in my cable service, but it is not every day that you have a chance to see two Polish heavyweights fighting for something called the “WBC Francophone” title. Does the weigh-in include a language test? Are the pre-fight instructions delivered in French? Is this insane? Do I ask too many questions for my own good?

Where to watch it: Poland PolSat Sport

Friday, June 2 – Pechanga Resort and Casino, Temecula, California

Jonathan Lopez vs. Eduardo Baez – featherweight – 8 rounds

Adelaida Ruiz vs. Maria Cecilia Roman – women’s junior bantamweight – 8 rounds

Fernando Vargas Jr. vs. Heber Rondon – junior middleweight – 6 rounds

Mario Ramos vs. Jesus Cruz Silva – junior middleweight – 6 rounds

Saturday, June 3: Detroit

Claressa Shields vs. Maricela Cornejo – women’s middleweight – 10 rounds

Every time Shields steps into a ring, you are watching history in the making. She is the absolute best pound-for-pound in her prime, and the only thing going against her is that she is seriously running out of challenges to prove it. After her original opponent Hannah Gabriels failed her VADA test, Cornejo stepped up as the new last-minute foe and promises to bring it on against the game’s top fighter in her own hometown. Should be interesting while it lasts.

Also on this card:

Ardreal Holmes vs. Wendy Toussaint – junior middleweight – 10 rounds

Joseph Hicks Jr. vs. Antonio Todd – middleweight – 8 rounds

Da’Velle Smith vs. Kahydlian Woods – middleweight – 6 rounds

Joshua Pagan vs. Ronnell Burnett – junior welterweight – 6 rounds

Gheith Karim vs. Marlon Harrington – junior middleweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Saturday, June 3- Club Sportsmen Unidos, Rosario, Argentina

Junior Alanis vs. Marcos Martínez – junior lightweight – 10 rounds

Ezequiel Acosta vs. Carlos Galván – cruiserweight – 10 rounds

Where to watch it: TyC Sports/ TyC Sports Play

