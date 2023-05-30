Erik Bazinyan feels he is in a ‘must-win fight’ against Jose Macias on Thursday in Canada

Final press conference of Eric Bazinyan (left) vs Jose Macias (right) for their fight on June 1, 2023 at the Casino de Montreal, QC (Photo by Vincent Ethier/EOTTM)

On Thursday, Erik Bazinyan will look to continue to rise in the super middleweight division ratings when he faces grizzled Mexican Jose de Jesus Macias in a scheduled 10-round contest at the Montreal Casino, Montreal.

Bazinyan, The Ring’s No. 6 ranked super middleweight, is ready for whatever his upset-minded opponent brings on fight night.

“Macias is a tough fighter, I think he’s a veteran, he’s had a lot of fights,” Bazinyan (29-0, 21 knockouts) told The Ring. “He fought some good fighters, he showed he can go the distance and hurt some guys, too.

“With me, I don’t think too much about that. That gives me awareness that he’s dangerous. For me, every boxer is dangerous. I’m more confident with my physical condition and how ready I am. I think he’s not going to be able to keep my level of speed and skills. I have to show what I’m capable of.”

The 28-year-old Armenian-born Canadian resident knows what potential risk Macias could present and can’t overlook him.

“He knocked out [stablemate and two-time middleweight world title challenger] Steven [Butler] but it doesn’t make him superman,” said Bazinyan. “Steven is a good fighter, he got caught by a good punch, that can happen in boxing. I’m me and I will do everything to not let it happen.

“I always have to be ready for the danger and not be overconfident but at the same time I’m confident in myself because I know what type of skills I have.”

Bazinyan has a lot to lose and little to gain from Macias, since he’s protecting a high world rating but also has to be patient while waiting for something bigger to come.

“I’m ranked No. 2, or 3 in all the organizations,” said Bazinyan, who is rated No. 2 by WBA, WBC and WBO, while he’s No 8 with the IBF. “I hope Camille Estephan and my team will do everything to make the right decision and I trust them. Hopefully after this one, I get a good international fight. I let my team think about that, there are a lot of opportunities, hopefully we’ll have a big fight this year.”

Bazinyan’s promoter, Camille Estephan of Eye of the Tiger Management, feels his fighter has to turn the screw and not just win but showcase himself.

“It’s a must win fight, where he needs to show he’s at the elite level,” said Estephan. “He has to be very careful because Macias has power and he’s very tough, so it’s a difficult opponent to face.”

Macias (28-11-4, 14 KOs) turned professional in 2011. The Guadalajara native lost his debut and again in his fifth and ninth outings. However, he learned on the job and reeled off 12 consecutive wins. The Mexican lost three straight, notably going the distance with Erickson Lubin (UD 10) and Giovanni Santillan (UD 8) in America. Macias has scored impressive wins over Canadians Francis Lafrenier (MD 8) and Steven Butler (TKO 5).

On paper this is a stay busy fight for Bazinyan but one like he says he can’t look past. He needs to not just win but look good doing so, a statement if you will and that would be to get the stoppage. It won’t be easy, despite the Mexican having a patchy record, he is tough and gritty and has only been stopped once inside the distance in his 11 defeats. Bazinyan needs to be the second to do that to show he belongs in the upper echelons of the super middleweight division and that his name can be mentioned alongside the top guys in his weight class.

Bazinyan-Macias, plus undercard bouts will be streamed on ESPN+ starting at 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT.

