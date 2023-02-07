Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez will return to action against Gabriel Rosado on March 18

Gilberto Ramirez. Photo courtesy of Getty Images

In a high-stakes crossroads fight, former world champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramírez (44-1, 30 KOs) of Mazatlán, Mexico and Philadelphia’s former world title contender Gabriel “King” Rosado (26-16-1, 15 KOs) will battle in a tough, Mexico vs. Puerto Rico 12-round light heavyweight matchup.

The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 18 and will be broadcast worldwide on DAZN beginning at 5:00 p.m. PST/ 8:00 p.m. EST.

Zurdo Ramirez is returning to the ring hungrier than ever after his valiant effort against Dmitry Bivol last November 2022.

“I’m glad to be back. I had a lot of time to reflect since my last fight and am looking forward to putting on a show against a very-game veteran like Gabe Rosado,” said Zurdo Ramirez. “Just like everyone else, I have goals, dreams and aspirations to be on top and I feel more motivated today than ever. We may get knocked off our path, but my quest for greatness will never stop. I appreciate all the love from my fans and supporters and I promise to be back with vengeance. See you guys March 18th!”

Gabriel Rosado is a dream-spoiler who has dismantled the championship aspirations of a number of elite fighters, most recently a third-round knockout of hot prospect Bektemir Melikuziev. He will be going up a division to face Ramirez.

“I’m excited to start the year off with a bang! I have a great deal of respect for Zurdo Ramírez. We’re friends, But come March 18, it’s all business,” said Gabriel Rosado. “This is the kind of fight Gabriel Rosado shows up for! I will not let myself or the fans down. Thank you to Golden Boy Promotions and DAZN for the opportunity.”

“This is a dangerous crossroads fight featuring the explosive Mexico vs. Puerto Rico rivalry,” said Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions Oscar De La Hoya. “Zurdo will attempt to make a comeback statement against the certified dream-spoiler Gabe Rosado who has derailed the careers of various top fighters.”

Information on the venue and undercard will be shared soon.

A press release by Golden Boy Promotions was used in this article.