Christian Mbili outboxes Vaughn Alexander in France, wins unanimous decision

Christian Mbili - Photo by Vincent Ethier

Super middleweight contender Christian Mbilli defeated Vaughn Alexander by unanimous decision Saturday night at the Parc des Expositions in Nantes, France.

Scores were 100-90, 100-90 and 99-91 for Mbilli, who improves to 23-0, 20 knockouts.

Mbilli, who is originally from Cameroon and now resides in Pornic, France, overwhelmed Alexander from the opening bell. Alexander took the punches well and was able to fight back in spots.

As the bout progressed, Alexander looked more like he was in survival mode. Mbilli, who is ranked No. 5 by The Ring, was content to get rounds, fighting from distance and outboxing Alexander.

The victory over Alexander took place over three months after Mbilli knocked out DeAndre Ware in the second round. Mbilli notched his biggest win on paper earlier this year on March 26, scoring a highlight-reel knockout win over former world title challenger Nadjib Mohammedi.

The 27-year-old is promoted by Montreal-based Eye of the Tiger.

Alexander, who resides in Saint Louis, Missouri, drops to 17-7-1, 10 KOs. The 37-year-old was unbeaten in his previous three fights, including a split-decision win over Luis Arias on December 5 of last year.

Welterweight Souleymane Cissokho of Bagnolet, France defeated Tulani Mbenge by majority decision. One judge scored the fight 114-114 while the other two judges scored the bout 115-113 and 116-112 for Cissokho, who improves to 16-0, 9 KOs.

Cissokho last fought on March 5, overcoming a knockdown to defeat Mexico’s Roberto Valenzuela by unanimous decision.

Mbenge, who resides in Mdantsane, South Africa, falls to 19-2, 15 KOs. He had won his previous four fights.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

