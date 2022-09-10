Christian Mbili stops DeAndre Ware in two rounds in Montreal, remains unbeaten

Christian Mbili - Photo by Vincent Ethier

Rising super middleweight Christian Mbilli dropped DeAndre Ware twice before stopping him in the second of a scheduled 10 rounder on Friday at the Montreal Casino in Montreal, Canada.

Mbilli, who entered the fight rated No. 5 by The Ring at 168-pounds, was born in Cameroon but moved to France as a child. He was a standout amateur and represented his adopted homeland at the 2016 Olympics.

He moved to Canada where he turned professional. The aggressive boxer-puncher, who sports a 90-percent knockout ratio, has gained valuable experience working under the much-feted Marc Ramsay. He is promoted by Eye of The Tiger. Earlier this year, Mbilli scored a highlight reel knockout over former world title challenger Nadjib Mohammedi.

His 34-year-old American opponent entered the fight on the back of two wins.

Both men started fast but it was Mbilli who made the bigger inroads, scoring a knockdown midway through the first round. Ware got to his feet and saw out the round without and further issues.

Mbilli continued his assault in the second round dropping the American early in the round with a left hand. Ware was able to continue and hung around a little longer before being hurt and bludgeoned with a combination forcing referee Alain Villeneuve to wave the one-sided beatdown over at 2:20 of the round.

It was an impressive performance by Mbilli, who moves to 22-0 (20 knockouts) and appears ready for bigger things, while Ware dips to (15-4-2, 9 KOs).

In one of the most bizarre fights of recent memory Simon Kean (22-1, 21 KOs) won the easiest fight of his career when Newfel Ouatah (18-5, 10 KOs) took a knee and held one fist up at the opening bell. Kean came over landed a shot and was quickly separated from Ouatah by referee Martin Forest. When Forest enquired what was going on Ouatah refused to fight and the fight was called off.

The word in the arena afterward was that earlier in the day Ouatah had received news that he didn’t have health insurance back in France and took the fight to get paid. However, his non-effort may well have cost him the payday.

The big woman’s show in London may have been cancelled due to the Queen’s passing. However, it wasn’t the only event featuring world class woman’s boxing. Heavy-handed Mary Spencer scored a rousing first round knockout over Cynthia Lozano at 1:03.

Lozano came charging out trying to back up Spencer. However, the Canadian switched on her once-beaten opponent and landed heavy leather in return. Moments later, Spencer (7-0, 5 KOs) landed a left hook that dropped the Mexican. Although Lozano (9-2, 7 KOs) made it to her feet, Spencer could smell blood and went after her and after landing a hard combination referee Alberto Padulo Jr. called a halt.

Lozano had taken IBF 154-pound titlist Marie Dicaire seven-rounds in her last fight. This was a statement of intent to the division.

Avery Martin Duval maintained his unbeaten record with a hard fought and at times scrappy six-round unanimous decision over Matias Ezquiel Guenemil. The local favorite used his smart boxing brain to pick off the Argentine fighter. Duval, who picked up his third win of the year, won by scores of 59-55 twice and 58-56 twice.

Leila Beaudoin (7-0, 1 KO) was made to work for it but her greater accuracy helped her turn back Karla Ramos Zamora (9-9, 2 KOs) to win a six-round unanimous decision. The 26-year-old Canadian claimed a 58-56 decision on all three scorecards in a junior lightweight contest.

In lightweight action Luis Santana (7-0, 2 KOs) had too much for teak tough Argentina import Cristian Rodrigo Gonzalez (11-14-1, 6 KOs) winning a shutout six-round decision. Santana was awarded the decision 60-54 on all three scorecards.

Welterweight Christopher Guerrero dropped Jose Avila Ibarra in the second round but wasn’t able to get the stoppage and had to settle for a four-round unanimous decision. Guerrero, who was born in Mexico but lives in Canada, won 40-35 on all three scorecards. Guerrero, 21, moves to 4-0 (0 KOs), while Ibarra drops to 2-2 (2 KOs).

