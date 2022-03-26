Christian Mbilli demolishes Nadjib Mohammedi in five rounds in Montreal

Christian Mbilli

Christian Mbilli scored an eye-opening, one-punch fifth round knockout over experienced veteran and two-time world title challenger Nadjib Mohammedi at the Montreal Casino, Montreal.

Mbilli came out fast and looked to go to the body. His early pressure kept Mohammedi honest and moving backwards looking for opening.

In the second round, Mbilli ramped things up with his suffocating style and constant pressure. The 2016 French Olympian visibly hurt Mohammedi in the final seconds of the round.

The pattern continued in the third round. Mbilli bringing extreme pressure and Mohammedi looking to try to land a counter. However, Mbilli is one of the fittest boxers you’ll find and didn’t look like relenting. He makes his opponent fight three minutes of very round.

Mbilli started the fourth strongly with two solid combinations that landed and snapped back the Frenchman head. Mbilli hurt Mohammedi with a left hand in the closing moments of the fourth round. Mohammedi staggered into his corner and stumbled on unsteady legs.

Mbilli closed the show with as dramatic a knockout as you could wish to see at 2:45 of the fifth round. The two boxers exchanged punches and Mbilli uncorked a huge left hook that landed flush. Mohammedi toppled backwards and landed flat, his head whiplashing on the canvas. Referee Steve St. Germain instantly waved off the action. The chilling knockout is an early candidate for knockout of the year.

Mbilli is one of the guys looking to make a name for themselves at super middleweight and this win was a statement of intent to the division. Mbilli moves to 21-0 (19 knockouts), while Mohammedi drops to 44-9 (27 KOs).

Eye of the Tiger’s recent signing Mary Spencer (4-0, 3 KOs) didn’t stand on ceremony knocking out Beatriz Aguilar (7-7-1, 1 KO) in 0:23 of the opening round.

Spencer, who was a three-time world amateur champion, went straight to her Mexican opponent and unloaded a series of shots that quickly her Aguilar and dropped her. She made her way to her feet but referee Albert Padulo Jr. had seen enough and waved off the contest.

Although Aguilar wasn’t expected to beat Spencer the manner of the victory was especially startling. The only previous time Aguilar had been stopped was last November when former two-time world champion Delfine Persoon stopped her in at the end of the fourth round.

Rising junior middleweight Christopher Guerrero (3-0, 1 KO) won a hard-fought battle with game Mexican Marco Chino Villa (3-6). Guerrero, who was born in Mexico but lives in Canada, won 39-37 on all three scorecards.

