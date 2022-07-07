Could the Benn-Eubank rivalry be rekindled?

Step back in time.

Numerous sources have reported that Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr. could face off in a colossal catchweight showdown which would reignite the most potent feud in British boxing history.

A matchup between the sons of boxing legends Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank has been mentioned intermittently over the years. Talk die down quickly, however, as it’s naturally assumed that the weight difference – Benn fights at 147 and Eubank Jr. at 160 – would keep them apart.

But could an all-British blockbuster event and the money that comes with it overcome the scales?

Benn, who is rated No. 9 by The Ring at welterweight, has evolved into one of the most improved fighters in world boxing. The 25-year-old power puncher has defeated Samuel Vargas (TKO 1), Adrian Granados (UD 10) and Chris Algieri (KO 4) in recent bouts.

Eubank, who is rated No. 6 by The Ring at middleweight, is the more experienced of the two. Despite decision losses to Billy Joe Saunders and George Groves, the 32-year-old Brighton man holds solid wins over Arthur Abraham (UD 12), James DeGale (UD 12) and Liam Williams (UD 12).

When the fathers collided in 1990 and 1993, the viewing figures on U.K. network TV were astronomical. Over 18.5 million tuned in for the rematch, with over half-a-billion seeing that bout worldwide.

If this fight can secure a fraction of that interest, then boxing would be in for one massive shot in the arm.

Earlier today, Matchroom’s Eddie Hearn, Benn’s promoter, told “Pro Boxing Fans” that final negotiations are not underway. However, that doesn’t mean the fight isn’t being discussed.

Hearn also mentioned former welterweight titleholder Keith Thurman as a possible opponent for Benn, but given that “One Time” fights under the PBC umbrella, it’ll be interesting to see how those talks progress.

Tom Gray is managing editor for Ring Magazine. Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing