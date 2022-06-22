Weigh-in alert: Erik Bazinyan 167.2, Marcelo Coceres 167.6

Erik Bazinyan (left) and Marcelo Coceres. Photo by Denis Germain/ Eye of The Tiger

Rising super middleweight contender Erik Bazinyan and former world title challenger Marcelo Coceres couldn’t keep their eyes off each other despite several prompts to turn and face the cameras.

Both men were inside the division limit of 168 pounds and in excellent condition ahead of their scheduled 10-round NABF title fight at the Montreal Casino in Montreal tomorrow evening.

Bazinyan, who is rated No. 9 by The Ring at 168 pounds, tipped the scales at 167.2 pounds. The 27-year-old enters the contest with an unblemished record of 27-0 (21 knockouts).

Meanwhile, Coceres came in at 167.6. The visitor, who challenged Billy Joe Saunders (Loss KO 11) for the WBO super middleweight title, has a record of 30-3-1 (16 KOs).

For the chief supporting bout, Steven Butler and Brandon Brewer weighed 159.2 and 160, respectively, for their vacant NABF 160-pound title fight.

Although both were cordial when they met at the open workout, tensions were high at the weigh in. Following a long staredown, the pair exchanged words and had to be pulled a part.

Also on the undercard is Mary Spencer, who weighed 151.8 for a junior middleweight non-title bout. Her opponent, former IBF 154-pound titleholder Chris Namus, came in at 150.

Erik Bazinyan-Marcelo Coceres will headline the event which will be broadcast live on punchinggrace.com beginning at 6 p.m. ET/ 9 p.m. PT.

