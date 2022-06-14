Julian Rodriguez returns on July 29 at American Dream mall in New Jersey

Junior welterweight boxer Julian Rodriguez will make his ring return in his home state on July 29 at American Dream mall in East Rutherford, N.J.

The eight-round bout will be his first fight in 13 months, as he seeks to rebound from his first defeat, an eighth round stoppage to Jose Pedraza last June. The fight against an opponent to be determined will headline the 13-fight sophomore card promoted by Abella Boxing Promotions, which promoted its first show last April.

Rodriguez (21-1, 14 knockouts) of Hasbrouck Height, N.J. will be fighting for the first time in his home state since July of 2019.

The card will also feature local favorite Nicky “The Bull” Vitone (8-1-1, 6 KOs) of Millville Township, N.J in a six-round junior welterweight bout. Vitone, 26, has won four straight bouts, including a unanimous decision over Llewelyn McClamy in Abella’s last show in April.

Vitone trains out of Aces Boxing Club, alongside Steve Moore (7-8, 5 KOs), who will also be in action in a six-round welterweight bout.

The rest of the card will include Robert Terry (6-0) of Jersey City, N.J., Raymond Cuadrado Jr. (3-0, 1 KO) of Ridgewood, N.Y., Jenna Gaglioti (3-0, 2 KOs) of Jersey City, N.J. and Harley Burke (5-0, 5 KOs) of Sunnyside, Queens, N.Y. by way of Galway, Ireland, among others.

The massive shopping center opened in 2019 and spans 3 million square feet, making it the second largest mall in the United States.

Tickets are available for $300, $150 and $100 each, and can be purchased via EventBrite.