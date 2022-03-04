Indonesian boxer Hero Tito dies following knockout loss in Jakarta

Indonesian boxer Hero Tito has died after spending several days in a coma due to injuries suffered in a fight last Sunday in Jakarta.

Tito, whose real name is Heru Purwanto, was 35 years old. He leaves behind two daughters, ages 13 and 5, plus a wife. He was pronounced dead at 4:45 p.m. on Thursday at Mitra Keluarga Kelapa Gading Hospital, according to the family. His final pro record is 29-17-2 (11 knockouts).

Matchmaker Rosa Kusuma, who had organized a number of Tito’s fights, released a statement from Tito’s wife, Didin Nurul Wijayanti.

“She thanks all the boxing people who always give support and prayers for Hero Tito. Thank you for all your kindness to us and our family,” reads the statement. Tito’s body will be returned to his family in their hometown of Malang in the East Java province of Indonesia.

Tito fell into a coma after suffering a one punch knockout in round 7 from an uppercut against fellow Indonesian James Mokoginta at the Holywings Club in Jakarta. The bout was a rematch of their 2015 bout, which Tito had won by decision.

Tito turned professional in in 2004 and fought all over the eastern hemisphere, traveling to Timor-Leste, Japan, Macau, Australia, Thailand, China, South Korea, Kazakhstan and India for fights. Among the names he fought are Ik Yang, whom he fought to a majority decision loss on the Manny Pacquiao-Brandon Rios card in Macau, Will Tomlinson and Jamshidbek Najmitdinov.

Tito is the 31st Indonesian boxer to die in the ring, according to Indonesian news outlet VOI, and the first since 2013, when Tubagus Sakti died a day after suffering an eighth round stoppage to Ical Tobida in Jakarta.