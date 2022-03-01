Indonesian boxer Hero Tito in coma following knockout loss

Indonesian boxer Hero Tito remains in a medically induced coma following his knockout loss Sunday to James Mokoginta at the Holywings Club in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Tito, whose birth name is Heru Purwanto, was downed by an uppercut in round seven of the ten round lightweight bout. He is hospitalized at Mitra Keluarga Kelapa Gading Hospital in Jakarta.

The 35-year-old Tito (29-17-2, 11 knockouts) has been a pro since 2004, and has fought all over Asia. The biggest card he had appeared on was the Manny Pacquiao vs. Brandon Rios card in Macau in 2013, when he lost a majority decision to Ik Yang.

Tito was coming off a decision loss to Karthik Sathish Kumar in India last December, and was scheduled to fight Jacob Wyllie (5-0, 4 KOs) on March 12 in Australia.

Indonesian matchmaker Rosa Kusuma said that a fundraiser has been set up by the Association of Amateur and Pro Boxers in Indonesia to assist with expenses, though the show’s promoters are shouldering Tito’s medical expenses.

“Hero Tito is a talented boxer, he has a good personality and loves his family, especially his daughters,” said Kusuma, referring to his 5 and 12 year old girls.

“I hope a miracle comes from God and he gives him strength and healing so he can return back with his beloved wife and his kids.”

In the show’s main event, Indonesian contender Tibo Monabesa (22-1-2, 8 KOs) won a disputed decision over Filipino junior flyweight Jayson Vayson (9-1-1, 5 KOs).