Duke Ragan, Keyshawn Davis advance as USA guaranteed 4 medals at Tokyo Games

American featherweight Duke Ragan earned himself a spot in the gold medal match while Keyshawn Davis advanced to the lightweight semifinals, capping a Tuesday session that saw the United States guarantee its biggest medal haul since 2000.

Ragan, 23, of Cincinnati, Ohio advanced to the final with a 4-1 decision over Samuel Takyi of Ghana, while Davis, 22, of Norfolk, Va. moved to the semifinals with a 4-1 decision over Gabil Mamedov of Russia.

Keyshawn Davis keeps his Olympic dream alive in Tokyo, overcoming 🇷🇺’s Gabil Mamedov – and the judges – with a final round rally that saw him score a standing eight count. Clutch! pic.twitter.com/rW3gwP8VBI — Taylor On Sport (@TaylorOnSport) August 3, 2021

Both Ragan and Davis have already turned professional. Ragan has signed with Top Rank and sports a 4-0 (1 knockout) record, while Davis fights under the Matchroom Boxing umbrella and has a pro record of 3-0 (2 KOs).

Ragan will compete for the men’s featherweight gold on Thursday against the winner between Lazaro Alvarez of Cuba and Albert Batyrgaziev of Russia, who will meet later in the day, for the men’s featherweight gold, while Davis faces Armenia’s Hovhannes Bachkov, who also competed at the 2016 Games, on Friday.

The United States now has four boxers who are guaranteed medals in Tokyo, equaling their take at the 2000 Games in Sydney. That year, bantamweight Clarence Vinson and light middleweight Jermain Taylor earned bronze, while featherweight Rocky Juarez and light welterweight Ricardo Williams earned silver.

Two other American boxers are slated for semifinals bouts on Wednesday. Super heavyweight Richard Torrez Jr, who will face Kazakhstan’s Kamshybek Kunkabayev, a two-time silver medalist at the World Championships, and women’s welterweight Oshae Jones will face China’s Gu Hong in the semifinals.