Junior feather contender Lodumo Lamati signs with Rodney Berman

On Tuesday, renowned South African promoter Rodney Berman of Golden Gloves officially announced his company had secured the services of world-rated junior featherweight Lodumo Lamati.

Berman is happy to have signed his countryman to a promotional contract after brokering a deal with his representative.

“Lamati’s manager, trainer Phumzile Matyhila, himself a former South African national champion, reached out to me to please sign Lamati to Golden Gloves,” Berman told The Ring.

“I find it incredible that such a quality fighter had not been snapped up, and had no hesitation in inking him.”

Lamati (16-0-1, 10 knockouts; click here to see his BoxRec) last saw action when he stopped experienced Filipino Richie Mepranum in 11-rounds in July 2019.

See Lamati in action, below, against Brayan Meirena on March 17, 2019:

Berman said his newest acquisition will make his Golden Gloves debut on his June 1st show. He feels that Lamati can contend for world titles in the not-too-distant future.

“He is currently ranked WBC No. 5, so a tilt at that title is obviously a priority,” said Berman. “I have had great success in this division in the past with Welcome Ncita, Vuyani Bungu and Lehlo Ledwaba all winning world titles. I am looking forward to seeing if Lamati can add his name to the rich history we have at junior featherweight in the future.”

Lamati, who gained valuable experience training and sparring former world champions Ryan Burnett and Kal Yafai during a stint in England, is excited about the next chapter of his career having aligned himself with the country’s biggest promoter.

“Is there any better move right now for my career at the age of 28 years? I need a world title,” said Lamati. “This is a very good start for me.”

