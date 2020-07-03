Andrew Moloney enforces rematch clause with Joshua Franco, confident of making adjustments

Australian boxer-puncher Andrew Moloney lost his unbeaten record to Joshua Franco via 12-round unanimous decision at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas on June 23.

Moloney, now rated No. 8 in The Ring ratings at junior bantamweight, endured a difficult evening but has already invoked his rematch clause.

“I started the fight fairly well, but then everything started to go wrong,” Moloney (21-1, 14 knockouts) told The Ring. “I perforated both of my eardrums. My left eardrum in Round 4 and then my right one burst in Round 7 or 8. It was just an unlucky night for me and everything that could have gone wrong seemed to go wrong.

“I have watched the fight back many times already and I was certainly not at my best on the night. There is plenty of things I know I can do better and plenty of things I will correct for the rematch. I’m very confident that I can make the adjustment to win my belt back when we fight again.”

Despite the setback, Moloney, whose twin brother Jason stopped Leonardo Baez two days later at the same venue, enjoyed the experience of fighting in America for the first time.

“I had an amazing time in Las Vegas,” Moloney said. “We were there for six weeks in total and the whole Top Rank team treated us extremely well the whole time and made sure we had everything we needed.

“It was a dream come true fighting in Las Vegas and I look forward to fighting there many more times. It will only be more special when crowds are able to attend.”

Moloney is looking at a direct rematch with Franco once he’s heeled up.

“Top Rank had options on Franco’s next fight,” he said. “I’m thankful that they have given me the opportunity to avenge my defeat and get back my WBA title, which I worked so hard for.”

It’s early days but Moloney’s manager, Tony Tolj, is working to secure timescales for the rematch.

“We have had a meeting Top Rank,” said Tolj. “We told Bob [Arum] we want to invoke the rematch and we are looking around later in the year in the U.S.”

Editor’s Note: Franco now holds a WBA “regular” title which is unrecognized by The Ring. Roman Gonzalez is the WBA junior bantamweight titleholder.

Questions and/or comments can be sent to Anson at [email protected] and you can follow him on Twitter @AnsonWainwright