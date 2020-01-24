Weights: Mike Hilton checks in at 200 pounds, Bladimir Hernandez is 197

Photo by Daniel Cork/Silver Bow Promotions

Mike Hilton checked in at the cruiserweight limit of 200 pounds on Friday afternoon, while Bladimir Hernandez weighed 197 pounds for their six-round main event bout on Saturday night at the CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton, N.J.

The hometown fighter Hilton (9-0, 7 knockouts), who won the USA Boxing National Championships in 2013 and the National Golden Gloves in 2015, is fighting for the first time since March of 2018, when he won a technical decision over Hector Perez.

Hernandez (20-14, 18 KOs) also hasn’t fought since 2018, and has lost his three previous bouts.

The card, titled ChampBox 1, is the first event for Silver Bow Promotions. First bell for pro fights will be at 7:30 p.m., with local amateur bouts to precede.

Additional weights

Six rounds: Shinard Bunch (6-1, 5 KOs) 147 – Fabian Lyimo (23-11-2, 15 KOs) 145

Six rounds: Chris Thomas (14-1-1, 9 KOs) 178 – Engleberto Valenzuela (12-6, 3 KOs) 176

Six rounds: Frederic Julan (11-0, 9 KO) 176 – Fidel Munoz (39-21-1, 31 KOs) 173

Four rounds: LaQuan Evans (2-1, 1 KO) 154 – Alberto Delgado (1-9-4, 1 KO) 155

Four rounds: Mike Moore (1-1) 200 – Jakub Sowirko (1-0) 198