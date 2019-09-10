On this day: Pernell Whitaker wins the draw against Julio Cesar Chavez in San Antonio

Whitaker (left) nails Chavez. Photo from The Ring archive

On Sept. 10, 1993, Pernell Whitaker and Julio Cesar Chavez faced off in a battle of three-weight world champions. If Chavez were to prevail, he would claim Whitaker’s WBC welterweight title to become Mexico’s first four-division ruler. In reality, the great warrior didn’t come close. “Sweet Pea” took control early and turned in a near flawless showing, only to be deprived of his most famous triumph on the scorecards. Judge Jack Woodruff had it 115-113 for Whitaker, but the 115-115 tallies handed in by Franz Marti and Mickey Vann were beyond contentious. The controversial nature of the 12-round majority draw saw Whitaker claim the top spot in the mythical pound-for-pound ratings. Chavez suffered his first official career blemish, moving to 87-0-1 (75 knockouts).

