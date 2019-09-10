Tuesday, September 10, 2019  |
On this day: Pernell Whitaker wins the draw against Julio Cesar Chavez in San Antonio

On Sept. 10, 1993, Pernell Whitaker and Julio Cesar Chavez faced off in a battle of three-weight world champions. If Chavez were to prevail, he would claim Whitaker’s WBC welterweight title to become Mexico’s first four-division ruler. In reality, the great warrior didn’t come close. “Sweet Pea” took control early and turned in a near flawless showing, only to be deprived of his most famous triumph on the scorecards. Judge Jack Woodruff had it 115-113 for Whitaker, but the 115-115 tallies handed in by Franz Marti and Mickey Vann were beyond contentious. The controversial nature of the 12-round majority draw saw Whitaker claim the top spot in the mythical pound-for-pound ratings. Chavez suffered his first official career blemish, moving to 87-0-1 (75 knockouts).

The right jab worked wonders…

…and set up left hands…

…right hooks…

…the odd low blow…

…and victory should have belonged to the great Pernell Whitaker.

 

 

