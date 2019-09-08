Monday, September 09, 2019  |
On this day: Billy Papke stops Stanley Ketchel in brutal rematch, wins middleweight championship

Stanley Ketchel (right) and Billy Papke during the fight at Jeffries' Arena, on September 7, 1908 in Vernon, California. Papke won the world middleweight title by TKO 12. Photo from The Ring archive
by The Ring

Ketchel is floored by Papke, who dominated their second fight en route to a 12th-round stoppage. Ketchel won fights one, three and four. Photo from The Ring Archive

 

 

Training quarters for Stanley Ketchel. Photo from The Ring archive

 

 

