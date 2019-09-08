On this day: Billy Papke stops Stanley Ketchel in brutal rematch, wins middleweight championship

Stanley Ketchel (right) and Billy Papke during the fight at Jeffries' Arena, on September 7, 1908 in Vernon, California. Papke won the world middleweight title by TKO 12. Photo from The Ring archive
Ketchel is floored by Papke, who dominated their second fight en route to a 12th-round stoppage. Ketchel won fights one, three and four. Photo from The Ring Archive
Training quarters for Stanley Ketchel. Photo from The Ring archive
Struggling to locate a copy of The Ring Magazine? Try here or
Subscribe
You can order the current issue, which is on newsstands, or back issues from our subscribe page.
No posts found.
No posts found.