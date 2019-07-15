The Ring Archives: Remembering Pernell Whitaker

Pernell Whitaker nails fellow future hall of famer Julio Cesar Chavez with a left cross during their 1993 showdown for the sport's mythical "pound-for-pound" crown. Whitaker retained his WBC welterweight title with a controversial draw. Photo / The Ring Magazine via Getty Images

The news of Pernell Whitaker’s untimely death hit hardcore boxing fans hard, especially those who came of age watching the 1984 Olympic gold medalist dazzle the best of the best with sublime boxing skill during the late 1980s and throughout the ’90s. Whitaker, who was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2007, is one of the few modern-era boxers that historians rank among the all-time greats of the 1930s, ’40s and ’50s.

The Ring Magazine was proud to crown Whitaker with its lightweight title in 1989 and honored to bestow him its first Pound-for-Pound championship belt in 1995. Below are select Ring Magazine covers and photos published during his magnificent 16-year, 46-bout professional boxing career. The images are from The Ring Magazine collection via Getty Images.

No posts found.