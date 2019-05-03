Podcast: Fistianados with Evan Rutkowski, Ep 34: A look at DAZN’s upcoming stretch and its importance

Fistianados with Evan Rutkowski takes a look at the boxing world from the network executive point of view. Rutkowski, a former HBO Sports marketing executive, gives his take on the business side of the sport and an insider’s perspective on what you’re watching (or streaming) on TV.

This week, Evan takes a look at DAZN’s upcoming stretch of boxing programming and examines how important it is to the streaming sports service’s future.

Listen to Episode 33 (fan Q&A) here.

