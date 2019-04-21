Podcast: Fistianados with Evan Rutkowski Ep 33: Q&A with fans and the State of Combat guys

Fistianados with Evan Rutkowski takes a look at the boxing world from the network executive point of view. Rutkowski, a former HBO Sports marketing executive, gives his take on the business side of the sport and an insider’s perspective on what you’re watching (or streaming) on TV.

This week, Evan reviews Lomachenko vs. Crolla on ESPN+, the FS1 show topped by Quillin vs. Truax, Shields vs. Hammer on Showtime, and Munguia vs. Hogan on DAZN; but for most of this episode he answers questions from the State of Combat podcast hosts and from listeners (mostly about DAZN).

Listen to episode 32 (Do we have too much boxing?) here.

