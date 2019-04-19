Jarrell Miller tests positive for HGH on separate VADA test

Photo by Ed Mulholland/Matchroom Boxing USA

No, your eyes do not deceive you.

Heavyweight contender Jarrell Miller has now tested positive for HGH (Human Growth Hormone), according to a variety of reports released on Friday.

This second VADA result apparently relates to a different test from the March 20 urine sample which saw Miller turn up positive for GW1516, a banned substance used to increase aerobic power and endurance.

The unbeaten Miller had already been denied a license by the NYSAC but was on record as saying that he would launch an appeal. This second failed test – for a completely different substance – will likely throw that plan out the window.

“We have received news from VADA that Jarrell Miller has failed a second separate test for a further substance,” confirmed Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn via Twitter. “AJ’s June 1 opponent will be announced next week – if you don’t think you can beat him clean then delete my number!”

Joshua, who is rated No. 1 by The Ring at heavyweight, is scheduled to defend his IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Tom Gray is Associate Editor for The Ring and a member of the ratings panel. Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing

