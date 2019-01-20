Photos: Manny Pacquiao defeats Adrien Broner by unanimous decision

Photo by Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

LAS VEGAS — Manny Pacquiao didn’t get his 40th knockout win at age 40, but he got the victory over Adrien Broner on Saturday, winning by scores of 116-112 on two cards and 117-111 on the third at the MGM Grand.

The fight was Pacquiao’s first in Las Vegas since 2016, and kept Broner winless in his last three fights. Here are photos of the fight by Wendell Alinea of MP Promotions and Esther Lin of Showtime.

More post-fight coverage:

Pacquiao too much for Broner, but Mayweather rematch remains elusive as ever

Manny Pacquiao outhustles Adrien Broner over 12 rounds in first U.S. fight in over two years

No posts found.