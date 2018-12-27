Petch Sor Chitpattana gets first significant challenge in WBC interim title fight

Photo by Naoki Fukuda/WBC

After seven years as a pro, Petch Sor Chitpattana finally gets a world class opponent to test his skills against when he meets Takuma Inoue in Tokyo on December 30th.

“This fight in Japan will be the most important of my career,” said Petch to The Ring.

His promoter Piyarat Vachirarattanawong was just as elated saying, “I finally achieved my target of landing him a title fight.”

Petch is currently ranked no. 2 by the WBC and has been in position to fight for the vacant bantamweight title since last summer when he was originally scheduled to face no. 1 ranked Nordine Oubaali. Network conditions and eventually preferences from team Oubaali changed the course for the two fighters.

“The WBC ordered him for the interim title finally but we need the [full] title fight,” said Piyarat.

Adding to the confusion of not having the top two ranked fighters compete for the vacant title is that Inoue (12-0, 3 knockouts) won an eliminator last September when he defeated Mark John Yap to become the mandatory for the title as well.

To clear up the mess, the fight was made for Petch and Inoue to duke it out in Tokyo, with the winner facing the winner of next month’s contest between Nordine Oubaali and Rau’shee Warren.

“We really wanted to fight Nordine actually, not Takuma because it would’ve been for the full title,” said Piyarat.

The madness has been tough for Team Chitpattana as Petch (48-0, 33 KOs) has not been able to get the type of world class opposition that he has sought out. Instead, Thai fighters or anyone willing to travel to Thailand were sent home with a loss.

“Even though I only fight underdog boxers, it would be a big test for me every fight I had,” Petch said.

Fighting outside of Thailand for the first time, Petch relishes the opportunity. “I’m so confident and very eager to fight abroad and prove myself on [a world stage].”

His promoter added: “Petch has a big heart and is ready in several different aspects. He trained very hard for this fight.”

Prepared for the hometown fighter, Petch sees what could be an entertaining scrap.

“[Takuma] will come out ready to fight [not box] to please the fans.”

The taller Petch looked healthy and relaxed at the Grand Palace Hotel on Thursday for his medical checkup.

“Takuma, I will take the title back home!,” concluded Petch.

Contact Nick Skok on Twitter at @NoSparring.

