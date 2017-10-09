Jim Lampley, HBO Sports enter new multi-year agreement

Jim Lampley for HBO

The voice of HBO Boxing is going to be heard in living rooms for at least a few more years.

The network announced Monday that Jim Lampley has entered into a new multi-year agreement with HBO Sports. The four-time Emmy Award winner has been with HBO since he was the blow-by-blow man for the Mike Tyson-Tony Tubbs heavyweight title fight from Tokyo in 1988.

“For nearly three decades, Jim has been the most prominent television voice in boxing,” said Peter Nelson, executive vice president of HBO Sports. “His work is universally recognized as the standard in the sport and we are thrilled to know he will continue in this high visibility role for years to come.

“Jim’s high journalistic standards, historical knowledge of the sport and enthusiasm for sharing the backstories of the fighters who enter the ring enriches the broadcast experience for the HBO audience.”

In addition to his role as host and blow-by-blow voice of “World Championship Boxing,” “HBO Boxing After Dark,” and HBO Pay-Per-View telecasts, Lampley, 68, also hosts the magazine-style studio show “The Fight Game With Jim Lampley.”

“I’m very lucky to have spent nearly three decades working in HBO’s unique culture, and grateful for the chance to keep doing it,” said Lampley, who was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2015. “It’s always been my natural home.”