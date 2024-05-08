Golden Boy Promotions inks long-term promotional deal with Kenneth Sims Jr.

Kenneth Sims Jr is victorious as he defeats Elvis Rodriguez at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on May 22, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)

Golden Boy Promotions announced the signing of No.1 WBA-ranked super lightweight Kenneth Sims Jr. (20-2-1, 7 KOs). The former Team USA member who fights out of Chicago, Illinois will make his anticipated Golden Boy debut on an upcoming card this summer 2024.

“I’m excited to become a member of the Golden Boy family,” said Kenneth Sims Jr. “Thank you to Oscar De La Hoya, Eric Gomez and the entire Golden Boy team for making this deal happen and giving me the opportunity to showcase my talent to the world. My team and I know that with the Golden Boy team backing me, I will definitely become a world champion.”

“With a No.1 ranking in the WBA, tremendous skills and a dynamite tram behind him, Kenneth Sims is poised to make some real noise in the 140-pound division,” said Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Oscar De La Hoya. “Inside the company, we have a slew of mouth-watering match-ups for Kenneth that could quickly propel him into the world championship picture.”

An amateur standout, Kenneth Sims Jr. began his boxing career at eight-years-old when his father, Kenneth Sims Sr., wanted him to learn some defensive skills. He built an extensive amateur career that saw him become a nine-time national champion and make an appearance in the 2012 Olympic Trials where he lost a one-point decision to eventual Olympian and future world champion Jose Ramirez. Sims made the decision to remain an amateur following the 2012 Olympic Trials and won the 2013 U.S. National Championships to earn a spot on the USA Boxing National Team. He was soon traveling the world with his teammates, visiting locations such as Ukraine, Ireland, Chile and Puerto Rico, culminating with an appearance in the 2013 World Championships in Kazakhstan.

Sims Jr. decided to go professional in March 2014 and quickly amassed a winning streak. With only two losses and a draw as blemishes on his record, he rebuilt himself to be one of the top junior welterweights in the division. His breakout performance was an upset win against previously undefeated prospect Elvis Rodriguez on May 22, 2021. Sims capitalized on the moment, outboxing Rodriguez on his way to a majority decision. Since then, he has added four more victories to his resume catapulting him to the top of the rankings.

Outside the ring, Sims and his fiancé Jailyn live in the Chicago area with their daughter Nova and son Kenneth Sims III.

