Ryan Garcia Requests Analysis Of “B” Samples From Drug Tests Surrounding Devin Haney Fight

Ryan Garcia - Photo by Chris Esqueda/Golden Boy Promotions

Ryan Garcia has taken the first credible step in an effort to clear his name.

The Ring has confirmed that Garcia has requested to have his “B” samples analyzed from samples collected surrounding his April 20 win over Devin Haney. Urine samples collected on April 19 and post-fight on April 20 showed evidence of the banned substance Ostarine [Enobosarm].

The test results cast a dark cloud of Garcia’s upset victory over Haney at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The bout was fought under the supervision of the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC), who is currently investigating the matter.

NYSAC officials were alerted of the test outcome, as were all other parties involved in the event. Garcia was informed that he had until May 11 to file the request, which was performed by his legal team. The 25-year-old California native has retained Global Sports Advocates, LLC, a law firm whose specialties include anti-doping violations.

“Mr. Garcia hereby exercises his right to request analysis of the “B” samples from the two tests at issue,” the firm stated to all parties in a letter obtained by The Ring. “We plan to send an independent witness to observe the opening an analysis of the “B” samples at the SMRTL laboratory once you provide us with notice of the date(s)/time(s) the opening and analyses will take place.”

Garcia (25-1, 20 knockouts) floored Haney (31-1, 15 KOs) three times en route to a majority decision victory. Haney was permitted to retain his WBC 140-pound title, despite the defeat. Garcia was not eligible to win the belt after he miserably missed weight. The outspoken boxer checked in at a career-heaviest 143.2 pounds during the April 19 official weigh-in.

Because he was so far over the divisional limit, there was not even an option to lose the extra weight within a prescribed time. Garcia was required to pay a fine and rework the fight contract to move forward with the main event.

Those antics—while nothing to dismiss—pale in comparison to the consequences Garcia can face if unable to prove his innocence.

Garcia has made several claims in the wake of reports on his drug testing scandal. Among them is potential contamination. His team is reviewing a list of his food and supplements ingested in preparation for the fight.

Enobosarm is a selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM).

Its primary purpose among men is to prevent muscle loss. The substance was banned by World Anti-Doping Agency in 2008. It is not approved for any medical use—prescribed or otherwise.

It continues to show up in boxing circles, however.

The most recent instance was in Amir Khan’s test results surrounding his February 2022 knockout defeat to Kell Brook. The former 140-pound titlist was subsequently dealt a two-year ban, although he announced his retirement by that point.

Former WBC super middleweight titlist Lucian Bute also tested positive for Enobosarm in his April 2016 draw with Badou Jack. The substance was discovered from a post-fight sample whose results were returned on May 27, four weeks after their title fight. Bute insisted ingestion through a contaminated supplement. His B-sample also came back positive, its results not learned until August 12, nearly four months after the fight. The Washington D.C. commission accepted Bute’s contamination alibi but still issued a six-month suspension and $50,000 fine.

Lucas Browne was popped for the substance during a November 2016 test conducted through the WBC’s Clean Boxing Program. It was his second positive test on the year. Browne previously tested positive for Clenbuterol, which cost him the WBA ‘Regular’ heavyweight title he won from Ruslan Chagaev.

Alexander Povetkin also produced two positive drug tests that year, including Ostarine from a December 2016 sample. He was permitted to fight that evening, though no longer for an interim WBC heavyweight title.

Povetkin previously tested positive for meldonium which cost him a May 2016 title fight versus then-unbeaten champ Deontay Wilder.

The test results for this fight mark Garcia’s first offense through eight years as a pro. His initial reaction was to dismiss the findings and allege a frame job.

“I’ve never taken a steroid in my life,” Garcia insisted via video posted on his social media channels. “I don’t even know where to get steroids. I barely take supplements. They’re saying it’s coming from the ashwagandha, that’s fucking retarded.

“Big lies, I beat his ass. Fuck outta here.”

His stance on the subject was viewed as an extension of the extreme trolling exhibited throughout the promotion. This latest part, in particular, did not fall well with his rightfully bitter rival.

“It’s unfortunate Ryan cheated and disrespected both the fans and the sport of boxing by fighting dirty,” Haney said.

“Ryan owes the fans an apology, and by his recent tweet he still thinks this is a joke. We put our lives on the line to entertain people for a living. You don’t play boxing. This puts the fight in a completely different light. Despite the disadvantage, I still fought on my shield and got back up! People die in this sport. This isn’t a joking matter.”

Should the “B” samples produce the same results, Garcia will then have to appear before the NYSAC to learn his fate. There exists the possibility of a suspension, fine and the outcome being overturned to a No-Decision.

Jake Donovan is a senior writer for The Ring and vice president of the Boxing Writers Association of America.

Follow @JakeNDaBox

READ THE LATEST ISSUE OF THE RING FOR FREE VIA THE NEW APP NOW. SUBSCRIBE NOW TO ACCESS MORE THAN 10 YEARS OF BACK ISSUES.