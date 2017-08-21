News

Rabbit Punches podcast, episode 10

21
Aug
by The Ring

This is Episode No. 10 of “Rabbit Punches,” a RingTV.com podcast featuring THE RING Magazine Editor Michael Rosenthal and U.K. Correspondent Tom Gray. This week, we review Terence Crawford’s brilliant victory over Julius Indongo, which saw Crawford unify every available title at 140 pounds. Tom attempts to make a case for a Conor McGregor victory in Las Vegas – and fails. There are previews for Miguel Cotto versus Yoshihiro Kamegai and the proposed matchup between Vasyl Lomachenko and Guillermo Rigondeaux. We also bid farewell to the recently retired Sugar Shane Mosley.

Current Poll

Ratings: Pound for Pound

Andre Ward
1
Andre Ward
Record: 32-0-0 (16 KOs)
Gennady Golovkin
2
Gennady Golovkin
Record: 37-0-0 (33 KOs)
Roman Gonzalez
3
Roman Gonzalez
Record: 46-1-0 (38 KOs)
Terence Crawford
4
Terence Crawford
Record: 31-0-0 (22 KOs)
Vasyl Lomachenko
5
Vasyl Lomachenko
Record: 9-1-0 (7 KOs)
Guillermo Rigondeaux
6
Guillermo Rigondeaux
Record: 17-0-0 (11 KOs)
Sergey Kovalev
7
Sergey Kovalev
Record: 30-2-1 (26 KOs)
Canelo Alvarez
8
Canelo Alvarez
Record: 49-1-1 (34 KOs)
Mikey Garcia
9
Mikey Garcia
Record: 37-0-0 (30 KOs)
Shinsuke Yamanaka
10
Shinsuke Yamanaka
Record: 27-0-2 (19 KOs)

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
215-643-3069
© 2017 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.

Get Our Newsletter.

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news, events and deals in your inbox!