Rabbit Punches podcast, episode 10

This is Episode No. 10 of “Rabbit Punches,” a RingTV.com podcast featuring THE RING Magazine Editor Michael Rosenthal and U.K. Correspondent Tom Gray. This week, we review Terence Crawford’s brilliant victory over Julius Indongo, which saw Crawford unify every available title at 140 pounds. Tom attempts to make a case for a Conor McGregor victory in Las Vegas – and fails. There are previews for Miguel Cotto versus Yoshihiro Kamegai and the proposed matchup between Vasyl Lomachenko and Guillermo Rigondeaux. We also bid farewell to the recently retired Sugar Shane Mosley.