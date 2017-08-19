News

Undisputed: Terence Crawford KOs Julius Indongo in Round 3

Photo by Mikey Williams/ Top Rank
19
Aug
by Mike Coppinger

LINCOLN, Neb. — Terence Crawford jumped up and down in the corner like a kid on Christmas Day as the seconds rolled by.

Six. Seven. Eight. Nine. 10.

Ten seconds to history. 10 seconds to claim all the belts. 10 seconds to become undisputed junior welterweight champion.

Julius Indongo writhed around in pain with no hope of beating referee Jack Reiss’ count. The left hook that connected square with his liver was debilitating. There would be no recuperation. It was all over at 1:38 of Round 3.

Crawford (32-0, 23 knockouts) became the first man to unify all four sanctioning body belts since Bernard Hopkins’ body knockout of Oscar De La Hoya in 2004 on Saturday before a hometown crowd of 12,121 at Pinnacle Bank Arena on ESPN.

“I’m the only one that can say I’m the undisputed champion of the world,” Crawford said, five belts strapped across his waist and arms, including THE RING championship. “And that’s real. No one else can say that.”

He likely won’t be able to say that for too long, though. That’s because Crawford plans to vacate all four titles and climb to welterweight for his next bout. Top Rank CEO Bob Arum said Crawford will travel to Australia to watch the rematch between Manny Pacquiao and Jeff Horn in November with an eye on fighting the winner in the first quarter of 2018.

“I’m on my way (to welterweight),” he said. “Listen, at the end of the day there is only going to be one name (at 147 pounds) and that’s going to be Terence Crawford.”

Said Arum: “He’s getting better every fight. You couldn’t ask for a better performance. (Indongo) was beating everybody and look how he took care of him. Usually he takes four or five rounds figuring out his opponent. But (Crawford) figured him out from the get go.”

There’s no denying that. The switch-hitting Crawford started fast, firing overhand lefts from the southpaw stance against the lankier, rangier Indongo, who traveled from Namibia to compete in a 140-pound title fight for the third consecutive time. The 34-year-old trekked to Moscow in December and knocked out Eduard Troyanovsky in one round to claim the IBF title. The WBA belt was next after a wide decision victor over Ricky Burns in Glasgow, Scotland.

But Indongo (22-1, 12 KOs) was no match for Crawford, a simply sensational fighter who is every bit deserving of his No. 4 ranking in THE RING’s pound-for-pound rankings.

Crawford continued to shoot a right hand jab at Indongo’s midsection, while the African tried to measure his foe with a looping overhand left, the same shot that separated Troyanovsky from his senses and his title.

It would all be over soon, though.

Crawford connected on a stinging right hand to the body followed by an overhand left that dropped Indongo in Round 2. The 29-year-old Omaha native patiently closed distance and tried to score the final blow, but he never was reckless in his pursuit. After all, Indongo still was there winging left-hand bombs. And every time Crawford missed, Indongo unleashed the kind of punch that could end matters if it only landed flush. But it didn’t.

The round ended, and when the third frame began, it appeared Indongo had recovered from the knockdown. Perhaps he had. But soon, he was on the canvas again, this time from a digging left to the body, and this time, he wouldn’t jump to his feet.

Instead, he rolled around the ground in pain for a good 15 seconds after Reiss reached the count of 10 to conclude the fight and his short reign as unified 140-pound champion.

“He hit me hard to my body,” Indongo said solemnly. “I couldn’t breathe. It hurt so bad. When he hit me that hard, not only did it hurt, it took my mind away. I couldn’t think.”

The 2008 Olympian will have plenty to think about now on the long, approximately 22-hour trip back to Namibia. And his luggage will be a little lighter. His belts? Now property of Crawford, the king of 140 pounds, and soon, maybe, the ruler of boxing’s pound-for-pound list.

“It means everything — when you start boxing when you’re 7 years old, that’s your dream to become world champion and after that you want to become something bigger than world champion,” Crawford said. “You just don’t stop there; you go to the highest level possible.”

Luckily for the sport of boxing, there’s clearly levels still for Crawford to aspire to and climb. There’s no disputing that.

Mike Coppinger is the Senior Writer for RingTV.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeCoppinger

  • Michel Desgrottes

    ‪Bud>>>>Loma, and it’s not even close ‬

    • Charlie U.

      Not a surprise coming from you.

      • Chris Stans

        He has to know that he’s biased. It’d be insanity for him not to

        • ceylon mooney

          biased is putting it lightly. like late 70s pepsi-lite lightly.

          • Brian Jensen

            Crawford would destroy Lomachenko. Which is why Lomachenko doesn’t want to fight him.

      • left hook

        But it’s true, Loma’s resume is not on the same level as Crawford resume.

    • Spider Rico

      Bud>>>>Ward and it’s not even close.

    • bradman

      No.

    • Ain’t no dinos in Holy books

      If you mean in terms of body weight, sure. And darker skin.

  • JV316

    funny bud got indongo with the same shot hopkins got on de la hoya

    • Frank-dogg

      Yup!! Bud finished Indongo “A la Hopkins” to unify all four belts. Good job Champ!!!! He deserve it!

  • Sidewinder

    Hmmm was I the only one who saw Indongo got hit with a right hook to the solar plexus and not a left hook to the liver? Or am I wrong..

    • JV316

      cant remember but just generally speaking, it was similar, it might’ve been left hook to liver

    • ceylon mooney

      left hook, then right as he went down

      • Sidewinder

        Well I saw a left hook but I thought it didn’t connect to the body then a right to the body, I could be wrong but it doesn’t matter it was a splendid body shot k.o. anyways.

        • ceylon mooney

          i couldnt see the left connect when i watched–i just figured that was the shot cuz the right dint look like much.

        • Brian Jensen

          It was the Left hook to the liver that knocked out Indongo.

    • Rick

      I think he got both but the shot in the chest looked like it did the real damage.

  • Soul Brotha

    Big deal. Crawford beat a guy with no real technical skills. Wide punches and no power. Indongo did not fight anyone of substance here in the U.S. yet he comes to Terrance home back yard? The punch did not even look solid. Who did Crawford really fight to win titles? Bob arum had a habit of putting his fighter against shop worn, beat, over the hill and or no chance fighter just to build them up. Crawford is now waiting for a done has been in Manny Pacq or Jeff Horn? Really? If he really want to earn the P4P title and recognition let’s see him fight Regis Prograis, (20-0-17 KOs), Eduard Troyanovsky, (26-1-23 KOs), Rances Barthelemy(24 -0-13 KOs), Antonio Orozco(26-0-17 KO), Omar Figueroa Jr(27-0-19 KOs). Then I will give him his due if he beats them and not those only past these top 6.

    • Pobreng Alindanaw

      agree…pacman is old and worn out yet crawford is on his prime..he does not need pacman to be world class or to be with somebody else…he has titles and already a champ with 0-L..if he beat all the above names he will be better than floyd…much better than andre ward or any other top fighters up there…

    • Sidewinder

      uhhm bruh are you being sarcastic with those list of names youve given?

    • rascal

      Indongo beats troyanovsky with a one punch knockout in the first round. But somehow crawford needs to beat troyanovsky? Anyway how many boxers clean their division straight before crying money fights?

    • rightleftright

      He should fight Danny García again.

    • Brian Jensen

      Indongo has plenty of power. He just didn’t have a great skill set to compete against Crawford.

    • Brian Jensen

      You’re an idiot. You’re claiming that Crawford needs to knockout the bum Russian that Indongo already knocked out?

      And Crawford has beaten very good fighters that were in their prime.

    • left hook

      What are you talking about. This is a big win for Crawford. All the guys you mentioned who have they beat for them to be in the ring with Crawford? Even Lomachenko, who has he beat? But yet he is on the P4P list. Come on, who Give credit where is due.

    • wayne reid

      Well using your crazy logic who has Regis Prograis Barthelemy Orozco Troyanovsky….fought?.Crawford has a way better resume and Championship belts to prove it

  • bradman

    At this point I see no holes in Bud’s game. He’s gonna be a force to be reckoned with at 147. 👍

  • Brian Jensen

    Terrence Crawford put on a brilliant and dominant performance. Julious was throwing wild punches with no tact at all. He was winding up and became very predictable. Crawford landed the shorter, straighter, and faster punches. He made Indongo look like an amateur.

    Terrence Crawford is still number 2 on my P4P list, and he basically cleaned out the 140 pound division. He has nothing more to prove at that division, and should attempt to move up to Welterweight and unify that division as well.

  • left hook

    I think Crawford should be number 1
    P4P now

  • ciobanu catalin

    Ggg would have been long time ago if there werent for those ducker taking the belts hostage. Bud deserved it and more. I would rank him higher then ward anytime. Love him vs loma at catchweight

  • Tony Nightstick

    Not at all to detract from Crawford’s quality or victory, but Indongo was nothing short of awful, what with that impression of a Mexican jumping bean and throwing the wildest and most useless punches I’ve seen in sometime.

Current Poll

Ratings: Pound for Pound

Andre Ward
1
Andre Ward
Record: 32-0-0 (16 KOs)
Gennady Golovkin
2
Gennady Golovkin
Record: 37-0-0 (33 KOs)
Roman Gonzalez
3
Roman Gonzalez
Record: 46-1-0 (38 KOs)
Terence Crawford
4
Terence Crawford
Record: 31-0-0 (22 KOs)
Vasyl Lomachenko
5
Vasyl Lomachenko
Record: 9-1-0 (7 KOs)
Guillermo Rigondeaux
6
Guillermo Rigondeaux
Record: 17-0-0 (11 KOs)
Sergey Kovalev
7
Sergey Kovalev
Record: 30-2-1 (26 KOs)
Canelo Alvarez
8
Canelo Alvarez
Record: 49-1-1 (34 KOs)
Mikey Garcia
9
Mikey Garcia
Record: 37-0-0 (30 KOs)
Shinsuke Yamanaka
10
Shinsuke Yamanaka
Record: 27-0-2 (19 KOs)

