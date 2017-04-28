Magomedov to face Arias on Ward-Kovalev II undercard

Photo credit: German Villasenor

Arif Magomedov and Luis Arias will square off on June 17 in a battle of fringe middleweight contenders, it was announced Thursday afternoon.

The 10-round bout will take place at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

The fight will open the HBO Pay-Per-View telecast (9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT) headlined by the rematch between IBF/WBA/WBO light heavyweight titlist Andre Ward and Sergey Kovalev.

“I have been waiting for a fight like this,” said Magomedov, who is promoted by Main Events and managed by Egis Klimas. “Arias is a tough opponent but I will be ready for him.”

Magomedov (18-1, 11 knockouts) stopped journeyman Chris Herrmann in the second round of his most recent bout on Nov. 25.

Six months prior to the Herrmann bout, Magomedov, who is originally from Russia and now trains in Oxnard, California, suffered the first loss of his pro career at the hands of gatekeeper Andrew Hernandez.

Magomedov is ranked No. 8 by the IBF and No. 9 by the WBC.

Arias (17-0, 8 KOs) has built an impressive record facing modest opposition thus far.

In his most recent bout on March 31, the Milwaukee resident won a 10-round unanimous decision over Scott Sigmon. The bout snapped back-to-back stoppage wins for Arias.

Arias, who is promoted by Roc Nation Sports, fought a number of times early in his career in Las Vegas, when he was signed to Mayweather Promotions.

“The road to the big stage has been long but it’s here and I’m ready,” said the 26-year-old Arias. “It’s time to prove to the world that I’m a threat to anyone in the division. My opponent has been beat before and (he) will be beat again. I’m coming to make a statement on June 17.”

Arias is ranked No. 14 by the IBF.

“Arif has been ready for this fight since the first Kovalev-Ward card in November,” said Main Events CEO Kathy Duva. “This is a huge opportunity for both Arif and Luis to test themselves on such a big stage. A win or a good showing by either fighter could catapult them in the rankings and put them on the map in this stacked middleweight division.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper, BoxingScene.com and Knockout Nation. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing.

