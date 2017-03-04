News

Thurman wins split decision in a big fight that barely delivered

Photo by Amanda Wescott / SHOWTIME
04
Mar
by Mitch Abramson

Ray Leonard may want a retraction.

After declaring the matchup of Danny Garcia and Keith Thurman the second coming of his epic 1981 RING Fight of the Year with Thomas Hearns, today’s fighters failed to live up to the hype, producing a puzzling, cautious effort in a primetime slot on CBS.

Thurman, the WBA champion, won a split decision by scores of 116-112 (John McKaie), 115-113 (Joseph Pasquale) and 113-115 (Kevin Morgan) at Barclays Center in Brooklyn to capture Garcia’s WBC title before an announced crowd of 16,533, the highest-attended boxing event in the arena’s short history. There was no rematch clause in the contract and fans may be fine with that as boos provided a steady drumbeat on Saturday.

Photo / Tom Casino-SHOWTIME

After starting fast, showcasing his superior hand-speed and footwork, Thurman (28-0, 22 knockouts) let up, adopting a move-and-not-get hit strategy, dancing around the ring for most of the second half of the fight. Thoughtful and chatty outside the ring, Thurman chose a tactical approach to secure victory when it seemed he could have done more even if it brought him another title.

“The judges are judges,” Thurman said in the ring afterward. “I thought I out-boxed him. I thought it was a clear victory, but Danny came to fight. I knew when it was split decision — I knew it had to go to me.” Added his trainer Dan Birmingham, “We knew we had the fight won. Keith was still scoring when he was backing up when he was sticking and moving.”

Philly’s Garcia (33-1, 19 KOs) for his part, seemed incapable of cutting the ring off and resorted to throwing one hard shot at a time. Still, Garcia was the aggressor for the later rounds when Thurman backed off and was content to land an occasional glancing shot. “Keith ran half the fight,” Angel Garcia, Danny’s father and trainer, said before the decision was announced. “Boxing is about hitting. It’s not about running. Danny tried to be the aggressor but Keith was moving around too much.”

The pairing of of Garcia and Thurman, boxers with compelling styles and personalities was promoted as a tonic for the sport. Putting the bout on a national stage on CBS was supposed to provide a boost. It wast the culmination of two successful careers, a stage to show off the best that PBC and Al Haymon had to offer. When Thurman hurt Garcia with a left midway through the first and followed that up with a right to the temple, displaying his impressive athleticism, it seemed like the fight would live up the expansive buildup. But Leonard, who stopped Hearns in the 14th round of that classic 1981 welterweight unification bout and called Saturday’s fight as part of the announcing crew, must have been shaking his head at the lulls of inactivity and the inability of both fighters to seize control.

Photo / Ed Diller-DiBella Entertainment

“I came up short tonight,” Garcia said in the ring. “I thought I was the aggressor. I thought I pushed the pace. But it didn’t go my way. I thought I won and I was pushing the fight. But it is what it is. He was trying to counter. I had to wait to find my spots.”

Thurman started fast, quickly backing up Garcia with lead right hands. After hurting him in the first round, Thurman took a confident approach in the first few rounds. Garcia seemed to be targeting Thurman’s body, but he struggled to time Thurman with counters, usually his bread and butter. Thurman kept moving around, out of harm’s way as he landed a pair of hard lefts in the fourth. Even when Thurman wasn’t punching, he was still moving, utilizing his superior foot speed and Garcia seemed unable to keep up. But then Thurman started moving too much, and the fans grew restless in the sixth, booing the lack of action as Thurman circled and Garcia couldn’t catch him until the end of the round, when Garcia landed a left-right combination, the first flush punches he landed to that point.

Garcia appeared looser in the seventh, again moving toward Thurman as Thurman skirted away. Thurman continued to dance and potshot Garcia in the eighth, landing an overhand right and right to the body that kept Garcia from charging in. Thurman landed a sharp right uppercut in the tenth, but the boos returned in the 11th as the action was scarce, with Thurman dancing around and Garcia unable to land any telling shots. The only interesting thing about the 11th was that Garcia nearly went to the wrong corner after the round was over.

 

  • Teddy Reynoso

    Can’t we expect a fighter as Thurman to mellow and assume a more practical, if conservative approach in his game, as long as wins, as he matures?

  • The Immortal S-Hop

    Update me when you come down and shake your mutha fuckin head, Michel.

    • Charlie U.

      Huh? You alright S-Hop or did you and Mike have some kind of TV message that you were working on?

  • ceylon mooney

    leonard-hearns what a dumb comparison! network tryin waaaaay too hard. still pissed they dint air fonfara-dawson.

    • Gerard Francis M. Furto

      I still think those two are no match for Pacquiao even at this point. Even an old Marquez would beat those two.

      • ciobanu catalin

        well said, even at this point….my point is that pac, floyd, cotto and other A class fighter in their prime would even sneeze at this guys, but we consider them top cause we have none…that whats sad

  • ciobanu catalin

    This is what i mean when i said what do we get, on that they get 2mil a piece article… B class fight from b class fighters posed as a class…. Sad

  • Spider Rico

    Have to agree, minus the first 4 rounds, the fight was just awful. Less running, more fighting please.

    • Julio

      Thurman certainly did his fair share of running but Garcia also deserves blame for his total incompetence in this fight. Just admiring how Keith outboxed him and incapable of closing the distance. Waited until the very end to make his move when fate was already sealed. Thurman very well might have lost this fight though, considering his near no show in the last couple of rounds.

      • Spider Rico

        It was reminiscent of the DLH-Trinidad fight.

  • Charlie U.

    Disappointed in Thurman. He was backing away for the most of the second half and he even copped to it in the interview. Thought this one would be much more entertaining.

    • Mitchell Nelms

      That was a textbook win by Thurman. He was in and out, ducking, dodging and slipping punches against a known counter puncher. He also landed the more impressive punches. Those sneaky lead uppercuts were brilliant.

      • The Immortal S-Hop

        Thought Danny was relying too much on that no look hook to land. Shoulda looked.

  • mitch menendez

    What a non-event, Thurman certainly deserved the decision but from a spectators point of view a disappointing bout. Too cautious on both sides

    • Mitchell Nelms

      I think most of us are spoiled after watching fighters like Golovkin, Gonzales, Crawford, Kovalev, and Lomachenko.

  • BN

    The fans that booed were sitting where they couldn’t see the fight. Whenever punches were thrown they were cheering even when most of the punches were missing. They booed when the two fighters were taking a tactical approach since they didn’t see arms flailing. Most of the fans were sold on the hype and just wanted to see two fighters standing in front of each other trading punches until one went down, that’s not boxing. To anyone who truly understands boxing or has trained as a boxer, knows the sweet science is about hitting and not being hit.

    • Spider Rico

      The first half of the fight was hitting and not being hit, the second half was tag you’re it.

    • Charlie U.

      Never heard that before. I’ll have to use it sometime.

  • Dee Money

    Happens in a lot of sports, team builds up a big lead and then just wastes the clock.

Current Poll

Ratings: Junior Featherweight

Guillermo Rigondeaux
1
Guillermo Rigondeaux
Record: 17-0-0 (11 KOs)
Jessie Magdaleno
2
Jessie Magdaleno
Record: 24-0-0 (17 KOs)
Rey Vargas
3
Rey Vargas
Record: 29-0-0 (22 KOs)
Genesis Servania
4
Genesis Servania
Record: 27-0-0 (11 KOs)
Nonito Donaire
5
Nonito Donaire
Record: 37-4-0 (24 KOs)
Moises Flores
6
Moises Flores
Record: 25-0-0 (17 KOs)
Diego De La Hoya
7
Diego De La Hoya
Record: 16-0-0 (9 KOs)
Hugo Ruiz
8
Hugo Ruiz
Record: 36-4-0 (32 KOs)
Yukinori Oguni
9
Yukinori Oguni
Record: 19-1-1 (7 KOs)
Jonathan Guzman
10
Jonathan Guzman
Record: 22-1-0 (22 KOs)

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
215-643-3069
© 2017 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.

Get Our Newsletter.

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news, events and deals in your inbox!