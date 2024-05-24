Mark Heffron feels confident to disrupt Christian Mbilli’s lofty future plans

Mark Heffron (left) Photo by Vincent Ethier

Former British and Commonwealth titleholder Mark Heffron will step into world class when he faces Christian Mbilli at Centre Gervais Auto, Shawinigan, Quebec, Canada, on Saturday.

The 32-year-old Brit knows if he’s ever going to make it in international level he has to upset the all-action Mbilli and was in confident mood at Thursday’s press conference.

“It’s a great opportunity and I’m looking forward to it,” Heffron (30-3-1, 24 knockouts) said. “I feel like I punch harder and my boxing ability is better than Christian’s.”

Heffron’s trainer Lee Beard says his fighter will enter the ring in excellent shape and is backing Heffron to emerge victorious.

“Mark’s had a really good camp, training really hard, sparring, everything has been perfect,” said Beard. “Following on from the last fight, we know what he’s capable of doing. I don’t think Mbilli realizes what’s in front of him on Saturday night but he’ll feel it in the first round and onwards, as long as it lasts.”

It is known Heffron and his team were decidedly unimpressed when initial rumours were confirmed earlier this week that if Mbilli wins he’ll face former three-time middleweight titleholder Sergiy Dereyvanchenko on August 17.

However, Beard was less abrasive and calmer when asked about this.

“We didn’t know about a fight in August,” he said. “We just focus on what we know what Mark can do and what he’s capable of and on Saturday we’ll see.”

The fight promises to be exciting due to the nature of both fighters styles. Mbilli starts as a significant favorite, he has operated at a higher level but he will have to be defensively responsible because Heffron has the power to upset a lot of plans.

Mbilli (26-0, 22 KOs), rated at No. 2 by The Ring at super middleweight, represented France at the 2016 Olympics, losing to eventual gold medalist Arlen Lopez at the quarterfinal stage. He then moved to Canada, and after taking the usual steps has started to work his way up the rankings.

The 29-year-old dominated Ronald Ellis (UD 10), scored an eye-catching knockout over former world title challenger Nadjib Mohammedi (KO 5), impressively beat Carlos Gongora (UD 10) in an absorbing encounter and, most recently, stopped Rohan Murdock (RTD 6).

Mbilli-Heffron, plus undercard bouts, will be broadcast on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT.

