Chris Billam-Smith Outpoints Richard Riakporhe, Avenges Lone Defeat And Retains WBO Title

Chris Billam-Smith (right) lands on Richard Riakpohre en route to his unanimous decision win in their June 15 rematch in London. Photo credit: Lawrence Lustig, BOXXER

Five years later, Chris Billam-Smith finally derailed the ‘Midnight Train.’

The win was right on time for the defending WBO cruiserweight titlist, who soundly outpointed countryman Richard Riakporhe over twelve rounds. Scores were 116-111, 115-112 and 115-112 for Billam-Smith in their Sky Sports/Peacock+ main event Saturday at Selhurst Park in London.

Billam-Smith defended his title for the second time and avenged his lone career defeat in the process. Riakporhe won a split decision in their July 2019 battle of unbeaten prospects at The O2 in London.

Riakporhe was once again afforded hometown advantage, this time in his first career title fight. The Ring’s No. 5-rated cruiserweight won the battle of the jabs in the opening round. The first-time title challenger landed his with purpose, as well as right hands both upstairs and to the body. Bournemouth’s Billam-Smith, No. 1 at 200, was more active on his feet but less effective in his punch output as he struggled to neutralize his rival’s best weapon.

Billam-Smith and Riakporhe both landed singular right hands during a brief exchange in round two. Action was less fluid than in the steady opening round. Riakporhe pushed forward but often only threw one punch at a time. Billam-Smith was unable to capitalize, as the two frequently clinched in what became a repeat of the early stages of their first meeting.

Referee Steve Gray continued to work harder than desired in round three. The pair of British cruiserweights struggled to offer a sustained offensive attack.

Blood began to flow from the nose of Billam-Smith in the fourth, the by-product of Riakporhe’s persistent jab. Riakporhe stabbed to the body as well but found greater success upstairs later in the round. An overhand right drove Billam Smith into the ropes. Another landed later in the frame, before the two engaged in another clinch. Billam-Smith split the guard with a right uppercut in the closing seconds.

A left hand by Billam-Smith found its way to Riakporhe’s chin late in round five. He then slickly dodged a response from Riakporhe and connected with a right hand. Billam-Smith’s momentum was briefly stalled when he was warned for hitting on the break inside the closing moments of the frame. The defending titlist closed the sixth with right hands during separate exchanges.

Action picked up as the fight entered the second half. Riakporhe landed a right hand just past the opening minute of round seven. Billam-Smith connected with a combination to the body. Time was called to reinsert Riakporhe’s mouthpiece. Billam-Smith took the lead once the bout resumed and closed strong. It was the polar opposite of the first fight, when he was rocked and suffered a knockdown. The sequence was the difference on the scorecards which produced his lone career defeat.

Concern was expressed by Riakporhe’s corner, who felt their charge was failing to seize the moment in his first title bid. The lecture didn’t full resonate as Billam-Smith was in control throughout the eighth. Riakporhe was able to commit to more than one punch at a time. Billam-Smith landed a left hook to the body, then later slipped a looping right and went on the attack. A left hook by Billam-Smith landed, as did a right hand around Riakpohre’s guard.

Riakporhe was warned for a low blow early in the ninth, just as Billam-Smith lost his gum shield courtesy of an overhand right. A more disciplined approach by Riakporhe resulted in a momentum-shifting right hand later in the round. Billam-Smith was backed into a corner but clinched his way out of trouble. Riakporhe connected with a left hook in the final minute of what was by far his best round to that point.

Both fighters were instructed to keep it clean midway through round ten. It didn’t prevent Riakporhe from initiating the action on both sides of that break as he continued his late surge. Billam-Smith’s mouth was agape as he returned to his jab. Riakporhe just missed with a right hand but was warned for following through with his head.

Billam-Smith regained control one minute into the eleventh round. A right hand landed for the titleholder, who tightened up his defense. Riakporhe was issued a final warning for leading with his head. Billam-Smith jabbed his way inside and then stepped back to avoid a right hand. A traditional one-two and left hook landed for Billam-Smith.

The obvious was spoken out loud but needed to be said prior to the final round. Riakporhe and his team were well aware that a knockout was needed to win. That moment would not come, although Riakporhe let his hands go at the start of the twelfth. Billam-Smith was prepared for the rush and picked off most of the punches.

A final headbutt by Riakporhe was enough for the referee, who called time and deducted a point. It mattered little as the far was too far out of reach by that point. Neither boxer landed anything consequential down the stretch.

Billam-Smith (20-1, 13 knockouts) extended his win streak to eleven in a row since his defeat to Riapkporhe (17-1, 13 KOs). He won the WBO cruiserweight title in a twelve-round decision over then-unbeaten Lawrence Okolie last May in his Bournemouth hometown.

