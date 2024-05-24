Christian Mbilli expects a ‘very explosive’ clash against Mark Heffron

Christian Mbilli - Photo by Alexander Karlov

On Saturday, super middleweight contender Christian Mbilli will face dangerous former British and Commonwealth titleholder Mark Heffron at Centre Gervais Auto, Shawinigan, Quebec, Canada.

Mbilli, rated at No. 2 by The Ring at super middleweight, welcomes the latest challenge of his career in what should be an exciting shootout.

“A great fight, [I need] a great performance,” Mbilli (26-0, 22 knockouts) told The Ring. “He has a good style, good punching power, I think he’s a very competent fighter.

“[I think it will be] a great show for the fans. Very explosive.”

The aggressive, all-action 29-year-old knows he has to focus on the Brit but if he can emerge victorious that he’ll be back in short order to face former three-time middleweight title challenger Sergiy Derevyanchenko on August 17.

However, he’s not thinking about that until after his fight on Saturday.

“My mind is on this fight, I’m very focused on this fight,” he said. “I’m never seen Derevyanchenko fight. After this fight I’m going to see.”

The landscape at 168-pounds is undergoing some significant changes with David Benavidez and David Morrell, the current No. 1 and No. 4-rated super middleweights headed to light heavyweight. Benavidez will face Oleksandr Gvozdyk on June 15 and Morrell is scheduled to meet Radivoje Kalajdzic on August 3.

That will help open up the division, and if Mbilli can continue to do what he is doing and beat Heffron and then Dereyanchenko, he will position himself to face the Mexican superstar.

“I think there will be opportunities,” he said. “We have a lot of fighters moving up. I think now is the time for me to shine. I think I’m going to have more opportunities.

“Canelo is the best and I want to be the best, I’ve got to beat the best. He’s a very good fighter, everybody knows he’s the best. I want to prove I’m the best. Let’s do it, let’s make it happen. If I can make one or two big fights, I can improve my chances.”

Eye of The Tiger general manager Antonin Decarie feels his fighter is on another level to his British opponent and believes Mbilli would be a handful for anyone in his weight class.

“I respect Heffron but I truly believe Christian is in another league,” said Decarie, a former welterweight contender. “We’re not disregarding and we’re very focused and taking him very seriously but with all that being said I see Christain competing with a Canelo, Benavidez, he’s a big guy, maybe he says at light heavyweight, Morrell, I don’t know if he’ll come back down, all these guys.

“Not only can we not lose but he has to look spectacular. He’s been on such a tremendous path, he’s been looking really good. There’s something special about Christian. He’s got to keep the momentum.”

Heffron (30-3-1, 24 KOs) has been a professional since 2010. After initially fighting all over Europe he settled into his career and won his first 21 fights. He stepped up and was stopped by Liam Williams (TKO 10) when they contested the vacant British middleweight title. After righting the ship, Heffron fought Denzel Bentley to a draw. The two met in a rematch for the vacant British 160-pound title and Heffron retired due to an eye injury in four-rounds.

The 32-year-old headed up to super middleweight and at the third time of asking claimed a British title when he stunned Lennox Clarke (TKO 5). However, he then lost his titles to Jack Cullen (TKO 3) but has since returned with a win.

Mbilli-Heffron, plus undercard bouts, will be broadcast on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT.

