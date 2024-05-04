Artur Beterbiev (Torn Meniscus) Injured, RING/Undisputed Championship Versus Bivol Postponed

Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol April 15 Press Conference in London to announce their June 1 Ring/Undisputed Light Heavyweight Championship fight in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo Credit: Mark Robinson, Matchroom Boxing

The light heavyweight debate will have to linger for a few more months.

Artur Beterbiev was once again forced to postpone a title fight due to injury. This one delays the heavily anticipated undisputed showdown versus fellow unbeaten titlist Dmitry Bivol. Beterbiev suffered a ruptured meniscus during training camp, which took their anticipated showdown off the current schedule.

“The plan is to reschedule Beterbiev-Bivol before the end of the year,” Top Rank confirmed in a company statement made available to the media. “Additional details will be provided in due course.”

The top two light heavyweights in the world were due to meet on June 1 at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Beterbiev (20-0, 20 knockouts) is No. 1 at 175, No. 5 pound-for-pound and the unified WBC, IBF and WBO titlist. The Russia-born, Montreal-based knockout artist is also the recognized lineal champion. Bivol (22-0, 11 KOs) is No. 2 at 175, No. 6 pound-for-pound and owns the WBA title.

The winner would have crowned the first undisputed champion at the weight in more than two decades.

More so, the attractive matchup was to be made available via ESPN+ in the United States. The rest of the show will move forward, featuring the well-publicized Matchroom vs. Queensberry 5-vs.-5 event. Those bouts were always due to air live on DAZN Pay-Per-View, separate from the Beterbiev-Bivol championship.

“After receiving today’s news about Beterbiev’s injury, we will be postponing…the fight,” confirmed Turki Alalshikh, chairman of the General Entertainment Authority. “Wishing my brother Artur a speedy recovery.

“However, the 5v5 event is still on for June 1st.”

Jake Donovan a senior writer for The Ring and vice president of the Boxing Writers Association of America.

